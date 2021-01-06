Story slam to focus on “Starting Over” theme

VIRTUAL STORY SLAM: The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem will host a virtual storytelling event via Zoom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 14. The theme is “Starting Over.” Guests are invited to tell their best stories on new beginnings, clean slates, reboots, fresh growth, renaissance, second acts, turning the page and do-overs. Each storyteller has five minutes. “Starting Over” will feature special guest storyteller Mary Haglund, who owned and operated Mary’s Gourmet Diner for 20 years before closing last May amidst the pandemic. Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, an award-wining poet, host and author, will be he emcee. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yy5exzka. The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem is a partnership between the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and MUSE Winston-Salem.