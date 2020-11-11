Tanglewood Festival of Lights 2020-2021 season to kick off this week, good turnout expected

Because of COVID-19, participants will see several changes this year.

The Gift Village and S'moresville will be closed and Santa will not be on site.

In addition, several special events (all fundraisers) that annually took place before the start of Festival of Lights will not happen this season in the park – Miles for Meals put on by the Hillsdale Church in Advance, the Toast Walk by the Rotary Club of Clemmons and Paws in the Park by the Davie County Humane Society.

“Because of the executive order with the mass gathering limit set to 50 people outdoors, we are unable to have these events this year,” Chappell said.

However, there is some good news.

Visitors will be treated to several new light displays.

“We had to rearrange some (displays) around, so that will be exciting to see folks looking to see what’s new out here,” Chappell said.

There is also a new special event roadway” in the steeplechase area aimed at helping to get more traffic inside the park.

Park staff call that section of the park “The Bottoms.”

Chappell said there are now two lanes instead of one in that area.