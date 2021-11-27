Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights is back and shining for its 30th season

The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park will offer many nights of bright lights over the holiday season now through Jan. 1.
“We anticipate to have high volumes again this season,” Brandi Chappell, marketing and events manager for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, said of visitors. “The Festival of Lights is well attended, and we are extremely excited to have our full show running this year.”
In 2020, less than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Lights had 64,000 vehicles come through the park compared with 51,500 vehicles in 2019.
This year, there will be two new displays related to recreation.
“We are entering our 30th season this year, and we always try to freshen our display route with changes and new displays,” Chappell said. “It is always a fun time for those who look to see what new things are in store.”
And displays from years past are back to delight visitors.
“Our driving golfer is always a classic and favorite,” Chappell said.
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation prepares for the annual event year-round.
“Our staff begins set up in August for our show in November,” Chappell said.
Returning attractions
After a hiatus last year, The Gift Village, which is anchored by the Gift Shop inside the Red Barn will be open.
The Gift Shop will have holiday crafts, wood workings, seasonal treats and other gifts for sale made by local artisans. It will be open each night of the show and will close at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday, except on Dec. 31 when it will close at 10 p.m.
“Visitors will be able to holiday shop this year, which has already been a hit,” Chappell said. “The Gift Shop has lots of merchandise from different vendors to shop from.”
S’moresville — operated by Lowes Foods, the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights’ title sponsor for the 2021-22 season — will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition at the Gift Village, right outside the Gift Shop. Lowes will sell roasting sticks with marshmallows and s’mores kits on-site. Visitors to S’moresville may not bring their own sticks or food items for roasting. S’moresville will close each evening at 10 p.m. and will be closed the entire evening of Dec. 25.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be at the Festival of Lights this year.
“Santa and his elves will remain at the North Pole and won’t return due to taking COVID precautions,” Chappell said.
Hayrides and early visits
Tanglewood Farms is now taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides.
Jim Andrzejewski of Marine City, Mich., recently attended the Festival of Lights for the first time.
He viewed the lights on a hayride at twilight with his wife, Lisa, along with nine other family members from Guilford County — Linda Rae Swanson of Summerfield, Lisa Andrzejewski’s oldest sister; Tori Swanson and her husband, Robert Burton, and their two children of Summerfield; and Ty Swanson and his wife, Stacy, and their two children of Jamestown.
“The twilight, I think, is the best,” Andrzejewski said. “You were still able to see everything around, but it was still dark enough that the lights were beautiful.”
He encouraged people to do the hayride.
“When you’re on the hayride, there are no cars going through,” he said. “It’s all dark. It’s just the Christmas lights that you see. It was great.”
Andrzejewski described himself “a Christmas freak.”
While visiting locally with family, he and his wife have two Christmas trees in their bedroom.
“But here’s the joke about it,” he said. “Back in Michigan, I have nine Christmas trees and one of them is 20-feet tall.”
Andrzejewski encouraged “anyone who needs their week brightened up or lit up” to go to the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights.
For folks wondering about the best day to visit the Festival of Lights, the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation has some suggestions.
Chappell advised that people come early in the week — Monday through Thursday — when the show tends to be less busy.
“The weekend is extremely busy with wait times up to four-plus hours,” she said.
She added that visitors should make sure their vehicles have plenty of gas and consider cash payments, which are preferred for faster transaction times.
The Festival of Lights attracts an estimate of more than a quarter million visitors annually.
“Tanglewood Festival of Lights is one of the longest lasting, premier holiday events in the south,” Chappell said. “Tanglewood looks forward to being part of everyone’s holiday season.”
