Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights is back and shining for its 30th season

After a hiatus last year, The Gift Village, which is anchored by the Gift Shop inside the Red Barn will be open.

The Gift Shop will have holiday crafts, wood workings, seasonal treats and other gifts for sale made by local artisans. It will be open each night of the show and will close at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday, except on Dec. 31 when it will close at 10 p.m.

“Visitors will be able to holiday shop this year, which has already been a hit,” Chappell said. “The Gift Shop has lots of merchandise from different vendors to shop from.”

S’moresville — operated by Lowes Foods, the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights’ title sponsor for the 2021-22 season — will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition at the Gift Village, right outside the Gift Shop. Lowes will sell roasting sticks with marshmallows and s’mores kits on-site. Visitors to S’moresville may not bring their own sticks or food items for roasting. S’moresville will close each evening at 10 p.m. and will be closed the entire evening of Dec. 25.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be at the Festival of Lights this year.

“Santa and his elves will remain at the North Pole and won’t return due to taking COVID precautions,” Chappell said.