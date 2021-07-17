Tattoo Archive takes visitors back in time through its tattoo museum, bookstore and changing exhibits

Eldridge said he has had an interest in history since his early school years.

“I wasn’t a very good student, but history was one of the classes that I liked,” he said. “Once I started getting tattooed, I realized that there was this amazing history behind the art of tattooing. I just grew to really love that and feel that it’s important for us to keep these tattooers’ names, these ideas and designs and stuff alive.”

A love for tattoos

Eldridge said that the art of tattooing can be traced back to the cave man.

He said the oldest discovery of tattooed human skin that people can see with the naked eye is found on the body of Ötzi the Iceman that dates between 3370 and 3100 BC.

Born in Elkin, Eldridge joined the Navy in 1965 and got his first tattoo in the military.

When he got out of the Navy in 1969, he worked with a traveling circus then got into the bicycle business, where he worked as a bicycle mechanic building custom bicycles on the West Coast.

“In the ‘70s, I was building bicycles in Oakland, Calif., and getting tattooed in San Francisco, and the fellow that I was getting tattooed from offered to teach me to tattoo,” Eldridge said.