Ted Lange to give celebrity reading at National Black Theatre Festival

Ted Lange went from class clown to portraying Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet” right out of high school to later starring in “The Love Boat” TV series as the bartender Isaac.

He is an author, educator, producer, director and actor of stage and screen.

His television acting career also includes “That’s My Mama,” “Mr. T and Tina,” and guest appearances on “Evening Shade,” “Half and Half,” “Family Matters” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

A graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, Lange has written 25 plays, and more than half are historical plays.

“I call myself the Footnote Historian,” Lange said.

His historical-based plays have been produced across the nation and at the National Black Theatre Festival.

His bio states that he is “passionate about comedy, Shakespeare, history and character-driven theater.”

Lange said he was destined to be an auto mechanic or be in prison if it was not for his high school drama teacher and that teacher’s wife.

A life lesson his drama teacher taught him back in 1965-66 was to think differently.

“Whenever I do Shakespeare, I think out of the box,” Lange said. “At the National Black Theatre Festival in 2019, I did “Twelfth Night,” which takes place on an island. I did the island as Jamaica. I tossed out all of Shakespeare’s songs, and I did Bob Marley songs.

At the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival, Lange will give a celebrity reading of his play “Blues in My Coffee” at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Marriott.

“Blues in My Coffee,” is a relationship comedy/drama focused on entertaining and enlightening audiences in the relevant political issues surrounding Black Lives Matter.

An award-winning theatrical director, Lange received the Artistic Director Achievement Award, as Director of an Original Play for his comedy “Lemon Meringue Façade” and the Dramalogue Award for outstanding directing of “The Visit,” which was later turned into a film. Lange also received the Oakland Ensemble Theatre’s Paul Robeson Award and the James Cagney Directing Fellow Scholarship Award from the American Film Institute.

In May 2018, Lange received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his contribution to the history of television for his work on “The Love Boat.” He also received the Renaissance Man Theatre Award from the NAACP in Los Angeles and the Heroes and Legends HAL Lifetime Achievement Award.

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Who or what got you interested in acting, singing and/or dancing?

Answer: I used to perform in the classroom when I was in junior high school. I was the guy who sat in the back of the classroom and made jokes while the teacher was trying to teach. I got very lucky that in the ninth grade, my teacher got tired of me doing that, so he put me in the play, and he let me be the lead in the play. The first play I did was Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” and it was a big hit with the school. The class loved it. I went from being a kind of interesting guy to the most interesting guy in the room because I played this character Scrooge.

The same teacher came to me after that. He said, “Later on in here, we’re going to do the play ‘Macbeth.’” Now, this is ninth grade. We’re doing Shakespeare in the ninth grade. And it was an all-Black school in Oakland, Calif. The school was Golden Gate Junior High School. This was back in the ’60s.

He knew I was the class clown, and he saw that this really worked, putting me in the play.

He said, “I’m going to do ‘Macbeth’ later on in the year, and I want you to be the star of that play. I want you to be Macbeth.”

Now, I’m grinning from ear to ear because I am looking at it as a movie star.

I said, “OK, yeah.”

He said, “But you’ve got to stop telling jokes in my class. If you don’t stop telling jokes, I’m going to give that part to Donald Germany.

I go, “No, not Donald Germany.”

I was excellent. That shaped me right up ... But, my other classes suffered because I had to get it out. I had to tell the jokes, man.”

In high school (10th, 11th and 12th grades) my drama teacher steered me toward show business. This was like 1963-64 when we had like a handful of Black people in entertainment, like Sidney Poitier, Brock Peters and Greg Morris from “Mission: Impossible.”

It wasn’t a good bet, but my drama teacher wanted to prepare me. He and his wife took me to the ballet, and they took me to the opera, and they took me to Shakespeare plays, because he said, “When you get into this business, you’ve got to know these other things.”

He and his wife educated me in the class and out of the classroom. That was one of my greatest lessons.

Q: Tell us about your first job.

Answer: I lived in Oakland, and I graduated from high school. I went over to San Francisco to audition for “Romeo and Juliet,” and I got the part of Romeo. We had a Black Romeo and a white Juliet in 1967. That was way ahead of everybody. As a matter of fact, we couldn’t get a reviewer in for a month because they didn’t want to see that.

That gives you a lot of confidence, when you walk in off the street, audition for the play “Romeo and Juliet” and you get Romeo.

I took that confidence when I came to Los Angeles, and for years, I would tell people, “I walked in off the street — no agent, no nothing — and got Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet.”

I was at a party years later with some of the cast from the original production, and I started bragging.

The guy that played Friar Laurence said, “Do you remember the other actors that auditioned for Romeo? You came in and auditioned. You were 18 years old. The other guys were 30, 35 and 40 years old.”

I only got the part because everybody else was too old to play Romeo.

Q: Describe yourself in four to six words.

Answer: I preserve in my chosen art form. I love show business, and I love learning.

Q: What was your most difficult role?

Answer: I did the musical “Hair” in 1970, and there’s a scene in it in which we sing a song at the end of the first act butt naked.

Q: What is your favorite dessert, and when do you like to eat it?

Answer: I like chocolate cake a la mode, and I like apple pie a la mode. When I’ve had too much apple pie, I switch over to the chocolate cake.