Tenth 10-Minute Play Festival rolls out at Hanesbrands Theatre

Winston-Salem Writers and 40-Plus Stage Company have teamed up to put the Writers’ Ten-Minute Play Festival onstage at Hanesbrands Theatre.
The organization for writers has staged short plays for 10 years, built from a desire to bring playwright members’ work to life.
Nowadays, a separate event is limited to submissions from within the group. The Ten-Minute Play Festival, however, selects from plays submitted from across North Carolina.
The 2021 Festival will include six new 10-minute plays:
“Flirting with Justice” by Michael Ackerman (Winston-Salem). Directed by Michael Kamtman. Jill and Ben are sitting in the jury pool room in their small town’s courthouse. Jill is excited to serve her civic duty; Ben, not so much. Will Jill’s enthusiasm prove contagious? Will justice prevail? Find out in this courtroom meet-cute!
“Late” by Larry Bliss (Raleigh). The tale of two lovers, reunited after 30 years, who sit on a hillside waiting for the end of the world. And wait. And wait. Directed by Jay Putnam.
“With Love, Your Ghost” by Mike Brannon (Greensboro). Directed by Mike Burke. Olive said she would love Danny forever. Every day of her afterlife that she spends watching Danny waste his time with that Samara girl is absolute torture. If only there were some way she could have him for all eternity ...
“There is No Dash” by Rose-Mary Harrington (Wilmington). Directed by Tomeka Allen. A woman is incarcerated for breaking a religious law. In the prison where she is confined, “dash” is the currency used as bribery.
“Fresh Start” by Ed Robson (Winston-Salem). Directed by Ron Law. Today is Melvin’s first day of retirement, and Trudy, his long-suffering wife, is trying to get the day off to a good start. But how much time together can this couple really tolerate?
“Fan Fiction” by Mary Turner (Hillsborough). “What happens when young people are cooped up too long?” Liz has a dull life, waiting for the right man to call. But her right man is a television series hero. All Liz has to do is figure out a way to go back to 18th-century Scotland and meet him. Directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier.
Ed Simpson, who is coordinating the festival, is well-qualified for such a task.
“I’m a playwright, and I’ve written a number of short plays, including a couple of 10-minute pieces, that have been produced,” Simpson said.
Simpson retired from High Point University three years ago. Before that, he taught playwriting for almost 30 years. “A requirement for each class was to complete at least one 10-minute play, so I’ve probably seen close to 300 student-developed 10-minute plays since 1993.”
A festival made up of multiple short play scripts has its own unique considerations.
“It’s a real challenge to assemble six unrelated plays with six different playwrights, six different production demands (props, costumes, sound, lights), six different themes, six different casts, and six different directors — without a whole lot of resources. Assembling all those moving pieces is surprisingly complex.”
Nevertheless, short-play festivals have caught on in recent years.
“There’s good reason the format has become popular, however,” he said. “It provides low-cost opportunities for playwrights to have their work seen and responded to by audiences and theatres. For most playwrights, it’s also an excellent way to practice the craft.”
Actor, director and teacher Michael Kamtman, who is directing Michael Ackerman’s script, described how short plays fit into the mix of live theater.
“A play is to the life experience as a soup stock or sauce is to a potful of many whole and varied ingredients,” he said. “The play, like the stock or sauce, results when the experiences or ingredients are boiled down to their essences. Everything that is irrelevant is stripped away or extracted.”
Furthermore, Kamtman noted, plays, like lives, vary in length and quality.
“If you compare a 10-minute play to a one-act or a full-length play, the longer works could be viewed as rich soup stocks, while the 10-minute play has the potential to be a rich and complex, condensed sauce.
“With a 10-minute play,” he continued, “everything is right there for us. As actor or director, you don’t have to consider how you’re connecting moments and discoveries or building character arcs to other scenes in the play. But the work is not much different in terms of staging and creating characters; exploring theatricality and reality; and creating the world of the play for ourselves and our audience.”