Tenth 10-Minute Play Festival rolls out at Hanesbrands Theatre

“There is No Dash” by Rose-Mary Harrington (Wilmington). Directed by Tomeka Allen. A woman is incarcerated for breaking a religious law. In the prison where she is confined, “dash” is the currency used as bribery.

“Fresh Start” by Ed Robson (Winston-Salem). Directed by Ron Law. Today is Melvin’s first day of retirement, and Trudy, his long-suffering wife, is trying to get the day off to a good start. But how much time together can this couple really tolerate?

“Fan Fiction” by Mary Turner (Hillsborough). “What happens when young people are cooped up too long?” Liz has a dull life, waiting for the right man to call. But her right man is a television series hero. All Liz has to do is figure out a way to go back to 18th-century Scotland and meet him. Directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier.

Ed Simpson, who is coordinating the festival, is well-qualified for such a task.

“I’m a playwright, and I’ve written a number of short plays, including a couple of 10-minute pieces, that have been produced,” Simpson said.