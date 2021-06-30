Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance to return to Winston-Salem with outdoor dance performance

The characters are a woman in her pajamas, a wannabe jock and a hippie.

Other pieces are “Searching for You,” the concert stage premiere of “The Date” and the world premiere of “So Long,” which is choreographed by Terpsicorps’ ballet master Christopher Bandy.

According to the playbill “So Long” is “a whimsical work in four movements, choreographed in memory of a time we collectively will never forget. This new work is dedicated to all those we have lost to COVID-19. May their memories bring us joy and gratitude as we return to our lives.”

The final piece is “Famous Last Words,” a world premiere commissioned for the Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem Festival, that is subtitled “or ... I’ll pick up toilet paper next week, there’s plenty at home.”

Maloy said “Famous Last Words” starts with a comedian who quotes many famous last words of famous people.

For this piece, the performers will go through 23 rolls of toilet paper.

“The idea of ‘Famous Last Words’ would be right before the pandemic if you were out and somebody even offered you toilet paper, you’d be. ‘I don’t need any toilet paper.’ And then you couldn’t get any,” Maloy said.