The 17th annual Juneteenth Festival in Winston-Salem will combine live and virtual events

After a virtual event last year, the local Juneteenth Festival is back June 17-20 with live musical performances, spoken word, dance groups, food, exhibits, a variety of vendors and more.
But the virtual experience has not disappeared.
Triad Cultural Arts, the festival’s organizer, decided to present a combined in-person and virtual event for the 17th annual Juneteenth Festival because people have inquired about virtual components for some of the activities. Various celebrations will be at different locations on June 17, 18 and 20 with the actual festival on June 19 in Biotech Place and outside in Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter.
“The footprint will be larger this year,” Cheryl Harry, founding director of Triad Cultural Arts, said.
Typically, the festival’s main performance stage was the stage at Bailey Park, but the main performance stage will be at the end of the park this year. In addition, parts of Patterson Avenue and Fifth streets near Bailey Park will be blocked off.
Until early last week, people were asked to register for the festival, but registrations are no longer required now that Innovation Quarter is following CDC mask and social distancing guidelines.
Although masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, non-vaccinated individuals are still required to wear masks in common areas and retails spaces. Masks are encouraged but not required for unvaccinated individuals for outdoor spaces.
“We will be giving out masks,” Harry said. “We will have hand sanitizer stations everywhere.”
Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas.
Events
The celebration will kick off with two social justice themed exhibitions: Artist and photographer Owens Daniels will present “When the Revolution Comes” and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum” and Heritage 365 from 6-8 p.m. at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
The opening “Freedom Ceremony” in St. Philips Moravian Church in Old Salem will be shown virtually at 12 p.m. June 18.
At 8 p.m. June 18, 11 a.m. June 19 and 2 p.m. June 20, people will be able to watch online “God With Us: The Black Church in the Triad,” a mini-documentary that explores the church’s place as a support mechanism for the spirit and the souls of Black people in the struggle for freedom and equality.
Both virtual events will be available on Facebook at facebook.com/TriadCulturalArts and on YouTube at tinyurl.com/3cz5m72f.
On June 19, festivalgoers will have the chance to enjoy the festival inside and outside at Innovation Quarter.
Events in Biotech will run at different times from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They include:
12 p.m.: An opening program with libation by Felecia Piggott Anderson, greetings from local and state officials, history and performance of Negro spirituals by Sophia Feaster Lawrence and Moe Burner from the North Carolina Black Repertory’s “Mahalia.”
1 p.m.: Early Black Builders of Salem led by Old Salem interpreters. The Winston-Salem Youth Symphony will perform an excerpt from work by 18th century Black violinist, composer, swordsman and activist, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint.
2:00 p.m.: Cultural Health & Wellness — Black skin care, heart health and maintaining emotional well-being. Dr. Brenda Latham-Sadler will be the moderator and Dr. Rechelle Tull, Dr. Jamy Ard, and Leslie Stevens will be the panelists. Following the discussion, The Breathing Room will offer an experiential taste of yoga after the discussion.
3 p.m.: Poetic Journey through Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter will showcase youth and teens from the community and feature Authoring In Action, a group of young transformative creative writing and spoken word artists.
4 p.m.: All That Jazz — Billie Holiday’s songs will be performed by local jazz vocalist, Janice Price. There will be an interactive conversation with Fran Oates about connecting music with the Black experience.
Food items will include fish, ribs, African Mediterranean food, funnel cakes and natural juices.
“We’re going to have all the carnival foods — snow cones, popcorn and Italian ice,” Harry said.
Vendor merchandise will include ethnic clothing, jewelry, body and shea butters, natural and holistic products and artwork by local artists.
Present Absence: Kate B. Reynolds Hospital History Project is scheduled as one of the festival’s exhibits featuring history about the hospital, which was built in 1938 and became one of the largest medical facilities for African Americans in the United States in 1941.
The Juneteenth Festival will have a silent auction that features Daddy’s Long Legs Collectible Dolls, and musical performances will include jazz, gospel, R&B and blues.
A children’s area will feature coloring books and face painting.
A celebration
Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.
“The ending of slavery is a milestone event in American history and more than worthy of taking time to pause, reflect and honor the will of a people, both Black and white who made the sacrifice for freedom for all,” Harry said. “The African Diaspora left many Blacks seeking ways to connect with their cultural heritage and thus, many celebrations evolved out of this longing. This festival is not just about enjoyment, but about affirmation, healing and remembering stories of a people with a will to live.”
Triad Cultural Arts’ proclamation states that on Juneteenth, “honor and respect is paid for the sufferings of slavery.”
“Juneteenth is a day of reflection, a day of renewal, a pride-filled day; it is a moment in time taken to acknowledge the Black experience in America,” states the proclamation. “It is a day we build coalitions that enhance our community connectivity and we all take one step closer together — to better utilize the energy wasted on racism.”
The Juneteenth Festival’s roots go back to 1998 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church when Jerrilyn Jenkins Johnson organized Winton-Salem’s first Juneteenth celebration. It was at various locations over the years until moving to Innovation Quarter six years ago.
“The very land on which the Innovation Quarter sits was once home to vibrant African-American neighborhoods in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” said Lindsey Schwab, director of community relations for the Innovation Quarter.
“Many of the residents of these neighborhoods were also laborers in the very factories that are now home to research, education and entrepreneurship. That’s why we’re honored to have partnered with Triad Cultural Arts since 2016 to host the Juneteenth Festival and celebrate rich African-American cultural traditions in those same spaces.”
