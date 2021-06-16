The 17th annual Juneteenth Festival in Winston-Salem will combine live and virtual events

After a virtual event last year, the local Juneteenth Festival is back June 17-20 with live musical performances, spoken word, dance groups, food, exhibits, a variety of vendors and more.

But the virtual experience has not disappeared.

Triad Cultural Arts, the festival’s organizer, decided to present a combined in-person and virtual event for the 17th annual Juneteenth Festival because people have inquired about virtual components for some of the activities. Various celebrations will be at different locations on June 17, 18 and 20 with the actual festival on June 19 in Biotech Place and outside in Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter.

“The footprint will be larger this year,” Cheryl Harry, founding director of Triad Cultural Arts, said.

Typically, the festival’s main performance stage was the stage at Bailey Park, but the main performance stage will be at the end of the park this year. In addition, parts of Patterson Avenue and Fifth streets near Bailey Park will be blocked off.

Until early last week, people were asked to register for the festival, but registrations are no longer required now that Innovation Quarter is following CDC mask and social distancing guidelines.