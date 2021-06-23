The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition at The Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington is set for July-August

Bob Timberlake’s realist paintings of rural landscapes and everyday objects are instantly recognizable. But his artistic process is less familiar.

Beginning in July and continuing through August, Timberlake, 84, gives an inside look at how he goes from blank canvas to finished work.

The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition at The Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington contains previously unseen pieces, many created by Timberlake within the past couple of years, as well as what Timberlake calls “easel studies.”

As he prepares to paint, Timberlake covers his easel with a piece of paper. Throughout the painting process, he fills the paper surrounding his canvas with doodles, quotes, observations, phone numbers of people he needs to call back — whatever enters his mind as he creates.

“Because we had to wait a year, we had time to realize what this show was really all about,” Timberlake says. “It’s an insight into how the artist thinks, or how I think.”