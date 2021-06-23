The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition at The Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington is set for July-August

Bob Timberlake’s realist paintings of rural landscapes and everyday objects are instantly recognizable. But his artistic process is less familiar.
Beginning in July and continuing through August, Timberlake, 84, gives an inside look at how he goes from blank canvas to finished work.
The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition at The Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington contains previously unseen pieces, many created by Timberlake within the past couple of years, as well as what Timberlake calls “easel studies.”
As he prepares to paint, Timberlake covers his easel with a piece of paper. Throughout the painting process, he fills the paper surrounding his canvas with doodles, quotes, observations, phone numbers of people he needs to call back — whatever enters his mind as he creates.
“Because we had to wait a year, we had time to realize what this show was really all about,” Timberlake says. “It’s an insight into how the artist thinks, or how I think.”
The exhibition was delayed because of the pandemic, so this year technically marks the 51st anniversary of Timberlake’s professional career. He held his first art show in May 1970 in Winston-Salem. That show launched an artistic journey that took Timberlake around the world, introduced him to presidents and international dignitaries, won him numerous awards including North Carolina’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and branched into successes in furniture, book publishing and home design.
“We’re proud to call Bob Timberlake one of ours,” says Robin Bivens, director of Lexington Tourism. “Over the years, people have come from all over the world to Lexington, N.C., to see not only Bob’s work, but also his hometown.”
The show features works from the late 1960s through today, demonstrating the progression of Timberlake’s style. Although his techniques have evolved, his muse has always been the rural countryside of his Davidson County home.
“The best thing I had going for me was that I was so naive,” Timberlake says. “I didn’t know what I was doing; I was just doing it from the heart.”