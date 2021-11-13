The 58th Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair is back as an in-person event in downtown Winston-Salem

As a designer and craftsman, Bayley Wharton uses various hardwoods to handcraft residential furniture. But his favorite wood to work with is curly maple.
“The neat thing about curly maple is that it’s somewhat like snowflakes,” Wharton, the owner of Furniture by Design in Mount Airy, said. “Everybody knows there’s no two snowflakes alike, and that’s very much what curly maple is like, too.”
Wharton will have some of his fine, handcrafted hardwood furniture available at this year’s Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair.
After its 2020 hiatus as an in-person event because of the pandemic, the Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair will return to the Benton Convention Center on Nov. 20 and 21 in downtown Winston-Salem.
The fair is back for its 58th year, featuring about 80 craft artists from across the country. It will showcase artisans working in clay, wood, glass, fibers, leather, metal, photography, printmaking and mixed media.
Piedmont Craftsmen is a guild founded by craft artists and collectors to honor the work of the hand.
“We’re really excited to be doing an in-person fair this year and so are the artists,” Deb Britton, the fair and membership director for Piedmont Craftsmen, said.
Britton said it has been rough over the nearly two years since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020.
“Last year, we ended up canceling the live event and doing a virtual fair,” Britton said.
She said that some shows across the country are still being canceled this year.
“But we saw that the Southern Highlands Craft Fair in Asheville went ahead in October, so that made us feel, ‘We’ll go ahead. We’ll do everything we can to make it safe,’” Britton said.
Piedmont Craftsmen has spread out the layout for its 2021 fair to allow for a greater degree of social distancing and is asking fairgoers to wear masks and present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of visiting the event.
Britton said the fair will be slightly smaller with fewer artists this year. Typically, there are about 100 of them.
“We did have some artists drop who just didn’t feel safe,” she said. “They had family members who they were worried about protecting or young children who hadn’t been vaccinated yet.”
But she said that people they have talked to are simply excited that Piedmont Craftsmen will put on a fair this year.
Offerings
The Piedmont Craftsmen event will offer fairgoers a variety of items in different categories.
“A visitor shopping for a simple coffee mug can choose from among more than 20 distinctive clay artists,” the organization stated in a press release. “The same holds true for jewelers, working in a wide range of materials. Art to hang on the wall includes clay tiles, limited edition engravings and etchings, mixed media pieces and fiber art. One-of-a-kind wearables, fine hand-made furniture carved birds and bird houses invoke traditions from across the globe.”
Fairgoers will also be able to watch as artists demonstrate their techniques, including clay wheel throwing, handbuilding and metal forming.
New stuff
The fair will have something new this year. On Nov. 20, there will be an open panel discussion for emerging craft artists who are looking to make the next steps in their professional development. Piedmont Craftsmen guild members and staff will explain the group’s history and mission, discuss the artist selection process and share what they might be seeking for guild memberships.
“We’re interested in hearing what potential members have to say and letting them know where we are,” Britton said.
An online interactive map of the fair should give fairgoers additional information about the craft artists and help them navigate the show.
Britton said the map is also a good way for people who may not feel safe coming to the in-person fair to virtually scroll through and shop the fair.
“That will stay in place for at least 30 days after the show,” she said.
Handcrafted furniture
Wharton, a native of Winston-Salem, has been making handmade furniture full time and exhibiting as a member of Piedmont Craftsmen since 1996.
He majored in business management and furniture manufacturing during his undergraduate studies at N.C. State University and later received a master’s degree in industrial design from the university. He has worked for Broyhill Furniture and Great Outdoor Provision Co.
A lot of his work, which he describes as “high end and high quality,” is inspired by Japanese architecture.
His products include console tables, benches, mirrors and dining room furniture — from tables and chairs to buffet cabinets.
Wharton said he has a dining table that he has used as a sample at craft shows for the past 10 years. “It expands from a six-person table to a 12-person table. It comes with three leaves that store inside the table, so you don’t have to put them in a closet, up in the attic or downstairs in the basement.”
His calls this table the Lotus Dining Table.
“It gives you a lot of options,” Wharton said.
While in design school in the master’s program at N.C. State, Wharton said he was taught: “Design is about problem solving. It’s about making things work more efficiently for people.”
“My business name is Furniture by Design. It’s ‘by Design’ intentionally so that people will know that I’m not just making things to be beautiful,” he said. “They are functional first. The fact that they are elegant and pretty and all that is nice, but the first thing is that they have to work for some purpose in people’s lives.”
Hand-painted garments
Heather Cohen, the owner of Textile Designed by Heather, based in Mocksville, will have some of her hand-painted garments on hand at the fair.
She is one of 24 provisional members of Piedmont Craftsmen who have applied to become a member of the guild this year.
Originally from Zimbabwe, Cohen and her husband, David, who helps run her business, moved to Mocksville from New Hampshire in 2017.
Cohen has more than three decades of design experience. She has also worked as a textile designer for Merry Mary, a fabric company in Los Angeles and has been a freelance designer for various companies.
She makes hand-painted silk scarves and women’s clothing — mostly kimonos, women’s loose tops and jackets.
“A lot of my influence is from my upbringing in Zimbabwe,” Cohen said.
Her main hand-painted pieces are scarves, shawls and big, limited-edition wraps.
“Everything starts out as white silk, cotton or linen fabric,” Cohen said. “It has to be a natural fabric because of the dyes that I use. I can’t paint on polyester. It won’t take the dyes.”
Instead of throwing away scraps of fabric, she makes neck pieces out of them.
Of the many techniques she uses to hand-paint fabrics, batik is her favorite.
The batik method is the application of melted wax, which resists dyes, resulting in the motifs and design. The wax is then carefully removed with heat.
“I wish I could do my whole line in batiks, but I would never be able to produce as many pieces because it’s very time-consuming,” she said.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ