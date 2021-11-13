The 58th Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair is back as an in-person event in downtown Winston-Salem

“My business name is Furniture by Design. It’s ‘by Design’ intentionally so that people will know that I’m not just making things to be beautiful,” he said. “They are functional first. The fact that they are elegant and pretty and all that is nice, but the first thing is that they have to work for some purpose in people’s lives.”

Hand-painted garments

Heather Cohen, the owner of Textile Designed by Heather, based in Mocksville, will have some of her hand-painted garments on hand at the fair.

She is one of 24 provisional members of Piedmont Craftsmen who have applied to become a member of the guild this year.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Cohen and her husband, David, who helps run her business, moved to Mocksville from New Hampshire in 2017.

Cohen has more than three decades of design experience. She has also worked as a textile designer for Merry Mary, a fabric company in Los Angeles and has been a freelance designer for various companies.

She makes hand-painted silk scarves and women’s clothing — mostly kimonos, women’s loose tops and jackets.

“A lot of my influence is from my upbringing in Zimbabwe,” Cohen said.