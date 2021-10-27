The Ardmore Art Walk in the Ardmore Historic Neighborhood is back for the holiday season

HOLIDAY ART WALK: The fourth Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the historic Ardmore neighborhood in Winston-Salem. The event kicks off the holiday season and will feature the work of more than 80 local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, paintings, prints, photography, pottery and wearables. There will be food vendors and live music from six bands. This event will be on Elizabeth and Rosewood avenues, Irving, Academy and Miller streets and Hawthorne Road. A detailed, printable event map is available on the Holiday Art Walk Facebook page at tinyurl.com/3aezvxum. All in attendance are asked to wear face masks and respect CDC social-distancing guidelines. Visit Holiday Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram.