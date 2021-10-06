 Skip to main content
"The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit" is on display in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is on display in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts

Shania Twain dress by Mary Nease

Shania Twain dress by Mary Nease.

 provided

FASHION COLLABORATION: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem through Nov. 6. The juried exhibition will celebrate the process related to designing apparel and fashion accessories. “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D art works. Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.

