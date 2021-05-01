The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County shares arts survey results

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County received 1,700 responses to a recent survey focusing on local arts events.

Over the past year, more than 5,000 local arts events were canceled. The survey was issued to help arts and cultural groups plan how and when to reopen and welcome community members back for in-person festivals, performances and other activities.

A key finding was a desire of audiences of all ages to return to in-person arts and cultural events as soon as vaccinations and immunity rise to a level high enough to substantially eliminate risk of infection.

“A small subset of our community is ready to return this spring, while the majority of survey participants anticipated they would be comfortable attending live performance and events by mid-summer and early fall,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of The Arts Council. “The survey results and the detailed breakdowns by Forsyth Futures will be extremely helpful from a planning perspective for our arts groups,” Law said, “as vaccinations continue and they begin bringing back live events. It is especially encouraging to our staff at The Arts Council as we plan in earnest to launch our 2021 Summer Concerts in the Park series on July 4.”