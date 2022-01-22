The Bunker Dogs in Winston-Salem: an improv comedy troupe of wacky and funny people

The first memory Britt Stone has of spending time with her now husband, Alex Stone, was onstage in an improv scene.
“He was a medieval knight, and I was his horse,” Britt Stone said.
The couple met as members of The Potluck Players improv comedy troupe, formerly Nekkid Feet, of The Potluck Comedy shows.
In 2015, when their performance venue at Community Arts Café on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem closed, The Potluck Players shutdown, Stone said.
But some troupe members wanted to continue doing improv.
Stone, with the help of her husband, formed The Bunker Dogs improv comedy troupe in 2016.
“Then we found a bunch of other weirdos,” she said laughing.
She said The Bunker Dogs is the only improv comedy troupe in Winston-Salem.
The troupe specializes in Chicago-style, short-form comedy, which it said is characterized by “all those ridiculous games that audiences love” in an interactive and improvised performance.
In short form, “there are five-minute scenes, and, a lot of the time, they have a little bit of a game involved behind it,” Stone said.
But the troupe is starting to tap into long-form improv.
“In long form, you’re improvising a whole play,” she said. “You only have one suggestion at the very top, and then you go.”
Because the troupe doesn’t have their own venue, they performs primarily at Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts on Spruce Street. The troupe has also done some shows with Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance on Sixth Street, where it practices on Saturdays.
Typically, the troupe has eight troupe members and a coach.
“We are all ridiculously different people,” Stone said. “That’s what I love about this troupe.”
She said that each member brings a new and different type of humor based on who they are, their day-to-day experiences and what they observe in their lives.
“We work really well together because we prioritize working as a group, but then we allow that individuality as different players, too,” she said.
Ages of members in The Bunker Dogs range from early 30s to about 50.
“We’re just big children,” Stone said.
Her husband made similar comments on the troupe.
“What makes us a lot of fun to watch and to be a part of is that we are a very unique group of wacky, funny individuals,” Alex Stone said.
He added that The Bunker Dogs consists of people who probably wouldn’t have been together in any other walk of life.
“Improv brings us together,” he said.
Troupe members
Britt Stone is from Winston-Salem and has a bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Greensboro, where she majored in acting and directing and minored in dance. While in college, she started an improv troupe.
“It has helped my acting on a tremendous level,” she said of improv.
She teaches improv and acting for the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and works at a branch of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.
Alex Stone grew up in Davie County but spent a lot of time in Winston-Salem in his younger years. At 18, he left college to do stand-up comedy and did shows mostly on the East Coast. He now manages the traffic signal system for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation and is back in school studying electronics engineering.
“I primarily have a stand-up and comedy writing background,” he said. “I came into improv to help me do that.”
In addition to the Stones, current troupe members are Alex Francis, Kate Carson-Groner, Skip Long, Dave Wils, Hayley Hansen and Ken Ashford.
One of the first members of Bunker Dogs, Francis works in broadcasting and sports announcing. He played hockey for a number of years and is an avid hockey fan. As a member of the troupe, he brings his quick wit and broadcasting voice with him.
“It’s social, but at the same time, we’re accomplishing something,” Francis said of the troupe. “We’re always working on something to get better, but it doesn’t feel like work.”
Francis added that The Bunker Dogs has given him the opportunity to be a kid again and use his imagination.
“It’s really cool to see somebody laugh,” he said.
Carson-Groner is the troupe’s coach. She has experience in both short-form and long-form improv and has done musical improv. She has acted, done voice acting and runs Reeves Theatre and music venue in Elkin with her family. In Winston Salem, she was involved with the Peppercorn Theatre as an actor and director before the pandemic. A mom of two children, Carson-Groner has a passion for working with children and for youth education.
Long was also one of the first members of the Bunker Dogs. He has myriad layers and hobbies that he delves into — from graduating clown college and practicing improv in Chicago to sommelier school and now the Bunker Dogs. He works from home, is a nursing student at Forsyth Technical Community College and calls himself a stay-at-home uncle.
Wils is an avid thespian and singer in the Winston Salem area. He has been onstage many times with multiple community theaters and runs a professional Christmas caroling group in town. He is also a high school vice principal who is passionate about the education in this community.
An avid Winston-Salem thespian, Hansen has performed all types of theater, primarily musical theater. She was in “Matilda” with the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem before the pandemic and was last onstage with Theatre Alliance in “Rocky Horror.” She has improv comedy experience and performs with an improv troupe in the Chapel Hill area. She joined The Bunker Dogs in late 2021. She is the mother of two children and is attending UNC-Greensboro.
“They’re great,” Hansen said of The Bunker Dogs troupe members. “They’re super fun. They have a really good energy. It’s fun because they do things differently than I’ve done in the past.”
Ashford has been a part of theater and the Winston-Salem community in general for many years. He is an original Bunker Dogs member and was with the first troupe, The Potluck Players. He has touched many stages in town as both an actor and a director. He has experience in playwriting and has dabbled with stand-up comedy in New York. He practices law.
How it works
Often people ask Britt Stone how do you practice improv when you have nothing?
She said the troupe members use different techniques and tools, “little tricks you can do in your head within five seconds.”
“You’re going to mess up every time, but if your scene partner is there, they will make that mistake look amazing,” she said. “The whole point is just to say, ‘OK, whatever. That didn’t make sense, but I’m going to make it make sense.’”
Stone said improv can be pretty scary at times.
She describes it as a sport and used basketball as an example.
“A basketball game is improv because you have no idea when somebody is going to take the shot and when you’re going to get fouled or whatever,” she said. “In order to play that basketball game, you have to practice dribbling and shooting your free throws, yada, yada, yada. So that’s how our practices work.”
Her husband agreed that improv can be difficult at times.
“But, in a weird way, it’s freeing to go onstage and have nothing, to be able to rely on your troupe members to have your back and know you’re going to set each other up for jokes and be in the moment together,” Alex Stone said.
The troupe name
When the troupe formed, all members tried to put their input into the way it would operate, and the name of the troupe was a collective decision, Britt Stone said.
“Bunker dogs,” she explained, is a term for rescue dogs in the military.
“It has a cool sound to it,” she said. “Everybody loves dogs.”
But there’s also a deeper meaning of The Bunker Dogs troupe name. It’s focused on what troupe members do for each other.
“When we think about improv and everything together, there’s this huge source of trust that is needed, because we have no script, and we have nothing other than our scene partner right in front of us,” Stone said. “The two of us need to trust each other.”
She added, “If our scene partner is struggling in a scene, we can see it in their eyes. Our job is to help them and get them there and do it together.”
Future plans
For The Bunker Dogs to have their own venue would be an amazing experience, Britt Stone said, but for now, she would like to have a set schedule for performances.
“Our next goal is to try to get the community and the arts council to know that we will always have a show like the third Friday or the second and fourth Saturday — whatever it happens to be,” she said. “That’s what I’d love to get to. That makes it easier for the arts council, for the community and for us, of course.”
She would also like for the troupe to branch out in other areas.
“Winston is our home, and this is where we want to root ourselves, but, for me, I would love for us to look at comedy festivals,” she said. “I would love to also link up with maybe other improv troupes and maybe showcase shows where we work with other improvisers and connect with the improv community kind of as a whole.”
Her husband would like to see The Bunker Dogs grow into a larger group, where people can learn how to do improv, and the group doesn’t have to rely on any one person.
“It can be a self-sustaining improv troupe that provides a resource for people to learn how to do improv and become comfortable on stage,” Alex Stone said.
