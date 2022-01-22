The Bunker Dogs in Winston-Salem: an improv comedy troupe of wacky and funny people

The troupe name

When the troupe formed, all members tried to put their input into the way it would operate, and the name of the troupe was a collective decision, Britt Stone said.

“Bunker dogs,” she explained, is a term for rescue dogs in the military.

“It has a cool sound to it,” she said. “Everybody loves dogs.”

But there’s also a deeper meaning of The Bunker Dogs troupe name. It’s focused on what troupe members do for each other.

“When we think about improv and everything together, there’s this huge source of trust that is needed, because we have no script, and we have nothing other than our scene partner right in front of us,” Stone said. “The two of us need to trust each other.”

She added, “If our scene partner is struggling in a scene, we can see it in their eyes. Our job is to help them and get them there and do it together.”

Future plans

For The Bunker Dogs to have their own venue would be an amazing experience, Britt Stone said, but for now, she would like to have a set schedule for performances.