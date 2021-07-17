“The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response” exhibit at Reynolda House to open to public July 20

From Lee Krasner’s “Birth” painting to the “Famous Last Words: Death of a Poet” painting by Robert Colescott, the latest exhibit set to open to the public July 20 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem covers all stages of life.

“The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response” starts with two river paintings because the exhibit uses the river as a metaphor for the natural ebbing and flowing of life. The introductory section features two paintings — “Mounts Adam and Eve” and “Niagara.”

“Mounts Adam and Eve” is an oil painting on canvas by Jasper Francis Cropsey. It was a gift to Reynolda House Museum of American Art by Barbara B. Millhouse. This painting represents a site near Cropsey’s home in upstate New York.

“A peaceful, winding river in the middle ground references the river as a metaphor or the voyage of life,” Reynolda House said in a statement.

Allison Slaby, curator for Reynolda House, said that “Adam and Eve” is a reference to Eden.

“It’s really about America as a kind of new Eden in the 19th century,” Slaby said.

She added that the brilliant autumn foliage in the painting would have been seen as a mark of God’s favor on the country.