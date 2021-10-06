The Willingham Performing Arts Academy presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” musical

PUMPKIN PATCH MUSICAL: The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. October 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Willingham Theater at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. The musical is directed by Jessie Grant. Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office. Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, including the Willingham Theater, the Welborn Gallery and the lobby area. Visit yadkinarts.org.