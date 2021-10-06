 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” musical
0 Comments

The Willingham Performing Arts Academy presents “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” musical

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"Spookley the Square Pumpkin"

Willingham Performing Arts Academy cast members and puppets for “Spookley the Square Pumpkin.”

 Yadkin Arts Council, provided

PUMPKIN PATCH MUSICAL: The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. October 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Willingham Theater at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. The musical is directed by Jessie Grant. Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office. Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, including the Willingham Theater, the Welborn Gallery and the lobby area. Visit yadkinarts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died a month before he committed suicide

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News