The Winston-Salem Symphony presents “The World Beloved” concert

“Hank, Pattie & the Current is going to be doing some solos and playing in the ensemble, and some of our symphony chorus folks will be soloing in the concert as well,” Gilliam said.

There are 12 movements in the piece, and a couple of them are a cappella.

“What happens is the bluegrass band, which is made up of a fiddle, a mandolin, a banjo, an acoustic guitar and string bass, will be accompanying us,” Gilliam said.

In their bluegrass music, Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw draw from different styles including classical and Motown. They are backed by musicians Stevie Martinez on bass and vocals and Billie Feather on guitar.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the Winston-Salem Symphony again this year,” Pattie Hopkins Kinslaw said. “This will be an uplifting, unique experience that invites the classical music enthusiast as well as our beloved folk fans. Come join us to celebrate the union of two beautiful genres and the joy we all share as we perform again.”

Gilliam said that “The World Beloved” is an interesting combination of classical and bluegrass that he thinks “will give both lovers of their individual art an appreciation for the other.”

He added, “It’s an exciting piece. It’s a unique piece. We’ve never sung anything like this before, but we’re hoping to attract a large audience.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

