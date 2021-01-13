The Yadkin Arts Council opens registration for students to learn to play banjo, mandolin and guitar

BLUEGRASS INSTRUMENTS: The Yadkin Arts Council is bringing back its Junior Appalachian Musician Program from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Jan. 26 at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Plaza, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The semester will feature mandolin, guitar and banjo lessons with the hopes of a hybrid virtual/in-person class structure. In addition to teaching students how to play bluegrass instruments, the aim of the program is to engage and inspire pride and interest in the students learning about their own heritage, as well as provide a place where they can learn in a healthy community and form bonds with students they might not meet otherwise. Money for the program is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council. To register, call (336) 679-2941 or email Erika@yadkinarts.org. Cost is $37.50 for the semester, a 50% discount from normal full tuition.