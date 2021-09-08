 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Yadkin Arts Council presents the 2021 Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival
0 Comments

The Yadkin Arts Council presents the 2021 Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
yadkin valley harvest

Festivalgoers at The Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival in a previous year.

 Neil Jester, provided

FESTIVAL FUN: The 44th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival will be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on Elm and Jackson streets in downtown Yadkinville. The event will feature more than 70 vendors with an array of fares. Local bands will perform on the Plaza Stage outside Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, featuring None of the Above, Blues Deville and Big Daddy Mojo. Festivities also include inflatables, face painting and caricature drawings. Admission is free, but you’ll need cash for activities and purchases. The Yadkin County government and Yadkin Arts Council also invite festivalgoers to attend the “Never Forget” Ceremony at 8 a.m. at Willingham Theater in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor the first responders and victims of that day in 2001. The event will feature speaker First Officer Steve Scheibner, the American Airline pilot originally scheduled to fly Flight 11 on Sept. 11, 2001, as he recounts his story detailed in the book entitled “In My Seat.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - August edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News