The Yadkin Arts Council presents the 2021 Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival

FESTIVAL FUN: The 44th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival will be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on Elm and Jackson streets in downtown Yadkinville. The event will feature more than 70 vendors with an array of fares. Local bands will perform on the Plaza Stage outside Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, featuring None of the Above, Blues Deville and Big Daddy Mojo. Festivities also include inflatables, face painting and caricature drawings. Admission is free, but you’ll need cash for activities and purchases. The Yadkin County government and Yadkin Arts Council also invite festivalgoers to attend the “Never Forget” Ceremony at 8 a.m. at Willingham Theater in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor the first responders and victims of that day in 2001. The event will feature speaker First Officer Steve Scheibner, the American Airline pilot originally scheduled to fly Flight 11 on Sept. 11, 2001, as he recounts his story detailed in the book entitled “In My Seat.”