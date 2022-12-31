The Yadkin Arts Council to present Houck Medford’s “What Happened?” in January and February

The Yadkin Arts Council will host “What Happened?” – Houck Medford’s Photographic Witness for Floyd County, Virginia, on Jan. 5-Feb. 24 in the Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

There will be a reception 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Welborn Gallery.

This collection of platinotypes (platinum prints) is presented in partnership with Special Collections & Archives, Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University and curated by Tsing Liu.

Situated on a high plateau adjacent to the Blue Ridge escarpment of Southwest Virginia, Floyd County was established in 1831. From the beginning, its economy has been dominated by agriculture. Settlers built homes, raised families, attended provincial schools and churches, grew crops, and grazed cattle. But into the 20th century, substantial homes were abandoned, leaving the rolling landscape dotted with residences that now no longer have occupants. What happened?

Medford, a native of Waynesville, N.C., is a third-generation dentist, and a documentary photographer and filmmaker. He attended Wake Forest University and was the first faculty member of the Department of Dentistry at the Wake Forest University Medical Center. In 1997, he created the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and left the organization in 2010 as CEO Emeritus and founder. Instilling the power of a well-crafted story from his father and grandfather, he slowly honed the craft of picture-making and embraced photography as an art form. The Houck Medford collection, containing both documentary photographs and artists’ books, is available in Special Collections & Archives at Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University.

Special Collections & Archives Medford Curatorial Associate Tsing Liu is a senior studying studio art and psychology at Wake Forest. She has an unwavering passion for connecting with fellow creatives, as well as understanding and sharing their storytelling. Her extensive internship experience at commercial and non-profit art galleries and her perspective as a photographer enriches her unique narrative for curating the documentary photographic collections created by Houck Medford.

For more information, visit houckmedford.com/project/what-happened, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

The Welborn Gallery is open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and during special events.