Theatre Alliance visits an imagined near-future with ‘Urinetown’

As the show proceeds, Bobby meets Hope Cladwell, who — it turns out — is related to the president of the company who controls the facilities.

“He finally finds the strength to start standing up for the people and lead them toward a better life,” Messina said, “and catchy songs and silliness ensue.”

Wilson is also finding Bobby to be an uplifting, if sometimes confused, character.

“Bobby is your typical good guy,” Wilson said. “He’s working hard, keeping his nose to the grindstone and doing what he can to support his family.

“When he sees injustice happening around him, especially to his own father, though, he simply has no choice but to take up the fight. However, Bobby really doesn’t know how to lead a rebellion or interact or deal with those in power,” he said.

“He’s just a man of the people doing the best he can to make sure that everyone receives justice, fairness and equity. And I think that playing those qualities in a person is truly a breath of fresh air,” Wilson said.