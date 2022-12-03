This year's 'Nutcracker’ to feature more than 120 dancers

With 11 scheduled performances, “The Nutcracker” ballet has expanded choreographically this year, featuring about 90 dancers from the UNC School of the Arts’ School of Dance on stage each show.

This annual holiday tradition will be presented by the ballet’s 2022 sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem on Dec. 9-18 at the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The UNCSA Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s timeless score conducted by guest artist Jiannan Cheng. In addition, School of Dance faculty member Ilya Kozadayev’s expanded choreography will highlight the return of favorite characters and scenes in the full-length ballet that audiences will remember from past performances.

Proceeds from “The Nutcracker” support student scholarships.

“With the return of the complete score, a fully realized Party Scene and everyone’s favorite matriarch – Mother Ginger – this year’s production promises to fill your hearts with joy and your eyes with visions of sugarplums dancing in your head,” said School of Dance Dean Endalyn T. Outlaw. “I speak for myself and our experienced faculty in expressing how fortunate we are to nurture and contribute to the development of these talented, gifted students.”

Students and faculty from the UNCSA schools of Music and Dance, Design & Production (D&P) work together to produce “The Nutcracker.” The Piedmont Youth Chorus will also perform in the production.

Party Scene returns

This year’s production features the return of Mother Ginger, played by UNCSA ballet faculty member Keith Thomas, and the opening Party Scene.

Because of COVID-19 in 2020, UNCSA presented a reimagined “Nutcracker” for film that year that was choreographed by Kozadayev.

Last year, “The Nutcracker” returned to the stage but not in full capacity.

“Some of the roles and divertissement were not part of it,” Outlaw said of the 2021 production. “Mother Ginger was one of them and a full Party Scene was another. Happily, all of those things are back into the production this year.”

The 2022 ballet will feature more dancers than ever before, giving every ballet student in the School of Dance the chance to appear in this holiday production, as well as students from the contemporary dance program.

“What I am feeling is that a real sense of belonging and community has been forming in the spaces,” Outlaw said. “I had the pleasure of seeing a full run of the second act of ‘The Nutcracker’ a couple of weeks ago. The energy in the room was really electric. There were a lot of bodies, obviously. All of the ballet faculty was there, but there was this camaraderie and this uniting around this time-honored tradition that we all love so much.”

Kozadayev agreed, saying, “There is so much of a sense of community and camaraderie in the room because all of the students are involved in it. You can sense that wonderful energy and the buildup.”

Last year, Kozadayev created a condensed version of the Party Scene that was just 4 minutes in length.

“We had very few dancers on the stage in that scene,” he said.

But for the 2022 production, the scene has been expanded to 30 minutes and includes families as well as middle-school-aged children from UNCSA’s Preparatory Dance Program.

As far as expanding “The Nutcracker” choreographically, Kozadayev has taken the 27-minute film made in 2020 and expanded its ideas into a full-blown 2-hour production.

“I’ve added more bodies into most of the scenes,” he said. “I’ve added more dancers on the stage.”

That includes the snow, flower and angel scenes.

This year, “The Nutcracker” cast has 122 UNCSA dancers, up from 91 dancers in 2021.

With the addition of nine dancers from the Preparatory Dance Program, the number of dancers in the entire cast jumps to 131.

There will be multiple casts, so not all dancers will be on stage for each performance.

“We do that to give as much opportunity to our students who work really hard,” Outlaw said. “This is a significant production for them in terms of learning outcomes, just kind of a rite of passage if you are a ballet dancer.”

All performances are in the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets can be purchased at uncsa.edu/nutcracker or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945.

More to experience

Balletgoers will have the chance to experience “The First Nutcracker: An exhibit of costumes and scenes designed by Christina Giannini” at the Stevens Center, featuring original designs from the first presentation of “The Nutcracker” in 1965. Christina Giannini was the school’s first resident costumer and niece of Vittorio Giannini, the founder and first president of the school from 1964 to 1966.

Additionally, UNCSA graduate Design & Production students from the animatronics program will design a Nutcracker-themed window display in the Stevens Center.

UNCSA will also hold a food drive to fight food insecurity in Forsyth County in partnership with the Salvation Army for the duration of the show.

Outlaw said tickets have been selling well for “The Nutcracker.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for a family to come and share the production together,” Outlaw said. “I think that is one of the special things about it and why it has had such lasting appeal is that you can bring your toddler and your grandparents to this. There is something in there for everybody.”