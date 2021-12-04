Three theaters offer live productions to accentuate the holidays

Live theater productions will help spread the holiday spirit in Winston-Salem this month. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, N.C. Black Repertory Company and Little Theatre of Winston-Salem plan shows that are specific to the season in quite different ways.
‘Elf: The Musical’
(At Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem)
In 2003, a little movie comedy about a misplaced boy named Buddy, starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, brought seasonal comedy to the screen.
In 2010, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan from the movie, “Elf: The Musical” appeared on Broadway.
Artistic Director Jamie Lawson describes this holiday entertainment as a “family-friendly romp. Buddy, an elf, leaves his home in the North Pole to seek family. He finds more than he bargained for when he lands in New York City and meets his reluctant father.”
Lawson selected “Elf” for the music but also for the humor.
“This show is filled with delightful humor and lively dances,” Lawson said. “I felt that this is the perfect holiday show for the young and young-at-heart. It seemed a great fit to bolster holiday spirits.”
‘Nativity According to the Gospels’
(N.C. Black Repertory Company at HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem)
The N.C. Black Repertory Company will present its third year of Mabel P. Robinson’s “Nativity According to The Gospels.”
For many years, the company produced Langston Hughes’ classic “Black Nativity,” also under Robinson’s direction. In 2019, Robinson’s own “Nativity,” which she also directs and choreographs, premiered onstage.
Because of COVID-19, the 2020 production was offered virtually. For 2021, it’s live again at the Arts Center’s HanesBrands Theatre.
Robinson noted “... how delighted I am that live theater is back in existence once again, just in time for celebration of the special season that might help bring us back to normality.”
It was exciting, she noted, to experience new local talent that auditioned for NCBRC’s first live indoor production in nearly two years.
“These new artists’ expression of the story, with strong healing voices, graceful terpsichorean styles and honest interpretation, brings a freshness to the production each time we cast it,” she said.
New faces and artistic styles among the performers also provide new stimulation to Robinson’s creative staff.
“Tony Gillion, our awesome music director, Frenchy LaVern Slade, costume designer extraordinaire and professor Artie Reese, our spectacular lighting and set designer, are forced to see the production differently, because of the new cast’s presentation, as I am.”
Robinson looks forward to having a live audience after a long break.
“We — the creative and performing artists — will be blessed to feel the warmth, positive energy and accepting response from our audience once again. Hopefully, all of these parts together will bring a joyful, scintillating, and united energy to all, beginning this holiday, and continuing beyond. It is so needed,” Robinson said.
‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’
(Little Theatre of Winston-Salem at Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem)
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will produce Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon’s follow-up to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” with a Christmas-time story of another Bennet sister, set at Darcy and Elizabeth’s Pemberley.
“The play is a sequel, picking up two years after the end of ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ that focuses on the middle Bennet sister, Mary, who has been overshadowed by her other sisters,” said Steffanie Vaughan, who directs the play.
“I tell people they don’t have to know P&P to follow the storyline presented in the play; the playwright has done a good job including key plot points from P&P in the play.”
Vaughan makes a logical choice to take the director’s chair, given her already-in-place attraction to the story and the characters.
“I am a huge fan of Jane Austen’s works as well as ‘P&P’ fan fiction. I’ve read several P&P sequels, as well as ‘what if’ versions. ‘What if Darcy had spoken to Elizabeth earlier in the story about Wickham?’ ‘What if Darcy hadn’t gotten to Georgianna before anyone knew she had run away with Wickham?’”
Telling a story set in early 1800s England has its challenges. For Vaughan, it was trying to merge modern and Regency era sensibilities.
“From a storytelling perspective, the audience needs to connect with the characters, but they can’t do that within a two-hour play if strict retention to Regency formality is maintained,” she said. “There has to be a give-and-take. Of course, strict P&P fans will argue against that opinion, but to me, telling the story is more important. Besides, a brief glimpse into Regency era formality may spur further interest for the audience. It did for me.”