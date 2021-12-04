Three theaters offer live productions to accentuate the holidays

“I tell people they don’t have to know P&P to follow the storyline presented in the play; the playwright has done a good job including key plot points from P&P in the play.”

Vaughan makes a logical choice to take the director’s chair, given her already-in-place attraction to the story and the characters.

“I am a huge fan of Jane Austen’s works as well as ‘P&P’ fan fiction. I’ve read several P&P sequels, as well as ‘what if’ versions. ‘What if Darcy had spoken to Elizabeth earlier in the story about Wickham?’ ‘What if Darcy hadn’t gotten to Georgianna before anyone knew she had run away with Wickham?’”

Telling a story set in early 1800s England has its challenges. For Vaughan, it was trying to merge modern and Regency era sensibilities.

“From a storytelling perspective, the audience needs to connect with the characters, but they can’t do that within a two-hour play if strict retention to Regency formality is maintained,” she said. “There has to be a give-and-take. Of course, strict P&P fans will argue against that opinion, but to me, telling the story is more important. Besides, a brief glimpse into Regency era formality may spur further interest for the audience. It did for me.”