Three UNCSA alumni receive Tony Awards nominations

The 75th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced Monday and three University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni are among the nominees.

In addition, numerous alumni work on Tony-nominated productions, UNCSA said in a press release.

The Tony nominations honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The awards ceremony will be held June 12 in a four-hour television and streaming event.

UNCSA alumni nominated include:

School of Dance alumna Camille A. Brown was nominated in two categories — best direction of a play and best choreography of a play — for “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.” The play received seven nominations.

School of Design and Production alumnus and UNCSA trustee Paul Tazewell was nominated for best costume design of a musical for “MJ,” which received 10 nominations.

School of Drama alumna Mary-Louise Parker received a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for “How I Learned to Drive.” The play received three nominations.

Brown, who leads Camille A. Brown and Dancers, has received numerous awards, including Princess Grace, Bessie and Doris Duke. Tazewell, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for “West Side Story,” won a Tony in 2016 for “Hamilton.” Parker, who is reprising her “Drive” role from the 1997 off-Broadway production, previously won Tonys for “Proof” in 1990 and “The Sound Inside” in 2020.

Other connections of UNCSA alumni with nominated shows include:

*Tazewell, who is also costume designer (with Sky Switser) for “Mr. Saturday Night,” which is nominated for best new musical.

*D&P alumna Chia-Chia Feng is associate hair & wig designer for “Mr. Saturday Night” and associate wig designer for “MJ.”

*D&P alumnus Craig Stelzenmuller is associate lighting designer for “MJ” and “The Minutes,” which is nominated for best new play.

*Drama alumnus Terence Archie is Larry in “Company,” which is nominated for best musical revival.

*School of Music alumnus Phillip Boykin is Olin Britt and Traveling Salesman in “The Music Man,” which is nominated for best musical revival.

*D&P alumna Tracy Cowit is assistant sound designer for “The Music Man.”

*Drama alumnus K. Todd Freeman is Mr. Blake in “The Minutes,” which is nominated for best new play.

*D&P alumnus Barclay Stiff is production stage manager and fight captain for “Take Me Out,” which is nominated for best revival of a play.

*Drama alumnus Avery Glymph is in the Ensemble of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” which received six nominations.

*D&P alumnus Evan Cook is the assistant sound designer for “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

*D&P alumnus Harley Haberman is the associate hair and wig designer for “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

Drama alumnus Benton Whitle is owner of Stewart/Whitley Casting, which did the casting for “Paradise Square,” which is nominated for best musical.

*Dance alumnus Matthew Murphy is production photographer for “MJ,” “Girl from the North Country,” “Company,” and “Skeleton Crew.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.