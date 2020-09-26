Triad photographers capture life in the pandemic through their lenses

As Winston-Salem and the rest of the Triad continue to reopen in phases, two local photographers are using their talents as storytellers to document life in the coronavirus pandemic.
Owens Daniels of Winston-Salem and Christine Rucker of East Bend have been photographers for more than 70 years combined. Both are working on quite different projects as they shoot images of the pandemic.
Daniels called his first pandemic project “Dear Winston-Salem.” It lead to a video and a broader Triad project titled “Faces of the Pandemic.” He also has his “Social Distancing COVID-19” and shutdown project that involves a mannequin named “Tommy."
“As a visual artist, I tend to combine symbols, references and icons for history or for what’s happening in the moment,” Daniels said. “For icons, I use things from history and those things of the contemporary world that we live in now. I try to bridge that relationship between art and the human condition. That’s how I see myself as a storyteller.”
During the pandemic, Rucker has been a caretaker for her sister, Leanne Rucker, who is going through chemotherapy for ovarian cancer.
“During that process, I decided to document her journey,” Rucker said.
She is also doing a personal quarantine series titled “Sheltered in Place.”
As a storyteller, she primarily does photography but also uses video and writes.
Hypercreative
Daniels started his career in photography in 1976 while in the Army. He grew up in Richmond, Va., and moved to North Carolina in 2005 to work for Aramark, where he was a food service director. He made Winston-Salem his home in 2006 and started his photography business, ODP Art & Design in 2008.
Daniels sees himself first as a visual artist, then a photographer and then an educator.
The pandemic has had a huge impact on his family.
He said his wife lost her job and his children came home when their colleges shut down in the early months of COVID-19.
“All of a sudden, everybody is under one roof again,” Daniels said.
The other side of his pandemic story is quite different.
“I became very busy,” he said of work. “Hypercreative is what they call it. When I get under stress, I tend to become hypercreative. It’s opened doors that a lot of people just weren’t able to or willing to pursue, and I was.”
He said the pandemic also gave him the opportunity to reintroduce himself to the local artistic community.
“But it also affords you to reintroduce yourself to yourself because of your reaction in your new environment and all these things,” he said. “You’re finding out things about yourself that you don’t want to know or you didn’t know.”
He spoke of how Winston-Salem and North Carolina went through stages of the pandemic — the first of which was social distancing, the disruption in hugging people, shaking hands and seeing your neighbors.
“But what really bothers me was the idea that the city was dying by itself,” Daniels said. “There was no noise in the city. There were no smells. There was no congestion because everybody was told to stay at home.”
For his “Dear Winston-Salem” project, Daniels walked the streets daily. He stopped people and gave them a piece of paper with the words “Dear Winston-Salem” and made stills.
“You could write a note back to the city,” he said. “It was almost like a pen pal.”
That idea turned into a video. Chad Nance was the videographer, Doug Davis did the music and Judie Holcomb-Pack wrote poetry for it.
Daniels said Triad City Beat asked him to continue shooting photos in Winston-Salem while another photographer, Todd Turner, shot photos in Greensboro for an expanded Triad version of his work titled “Faces of the Pandemic” for its online publication.
His work on “Dear Winston-Salem was shot in April and May, and he did the work for “Faces of the Pandemic” primarily in May.
Daniels's next project was “Social Distancing COVID-19” and the shutdown in which he used a mannequin named “Tommy.”
He dressed Tommy up in a hat, jacket, shirt and mask and took him around Winston. His first stop was BB&T Ballpark, which has been renamed Truist Stadium.
“I would just bring him out and put him in an everyday scenario like trying to catch the bus or standing with other people or standing on the block,” he said.
Daniels waited to see and hear people’s reactions, and of course, he took photos. Sometimes Tommy’s hands and feet fell off and he would have to put them back on, or not. Some of his photos show Tommy’s six-pack abs, minus a shirt.
In a photo that is all red with just Tommy’s face showing, the mannequin is on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
To get the shot, Daniels waited across the street with his camera on a tripod.
“I would time cars as they went through the intersection, and I timed it so I took a picture of (Tommy) through a car window ... I wanted (to capture) what does COVID look like? That’s the visual artist part of me.”
To depict the shutdown, Daniels went downtown one morning around 3 a.m. when the shutdown first started and the streets were deserted. He put Tommy in the middle of Main Street.
For his next project, which will also involve Tommy, Daniels wants to recreate the city’s re-opening.
“He’s going to be in a fitness center,” Daniels said of Tommy. “He’s going to be in a hair salon. He’s going to the barber shop. He’ll go where everyday people go.”
A sisterly bond
Originally from Charlotte, Rucker came to Winston-Salem in 1991 to work for the Winston-Salem Journal as a photographer for 10 years before starting her own photography business in 2001. She focused on weddings, family portraits and corporate work. For the past six years, she has primarily worked for local nonprofits.
She and her husband, Ken Putnam of Ken’s Bike Shop in Winston-Salem, live on a 100-acre farm along the Yadkin River.
Opportunities to cover the pandemic as a photojournalist have put her in a tough spot.
“The gist of my situation during the pandemic was that I had to step back as a creative person telling the story of what was happening to stay safe,” she said.
She said her sister, who is getting chemo treatments, lives in Charlotte with their mother, Janice Rucker, and she wants to make sure they are both safe.
“Just being a storyteller, and being a photographer, and being a creative, you need an outlet to keep the fire going,” Rucker said. “In a lot of ways, I stepped back and my sister’s story became my story.”
Her sister received a diagnosis of ovarian cancer in December 2018 and had been in remission for six months before she started a second round of chemotherapy just as the pandemic hit.
Rucker said her sister has been doing great.
She typically drives to Charlotte to be with her sister, who has special needs, and her mother two or more times a week. After each chemo treatment, Rucker likes to bring her to her home in East Bend for several days to give her an opportunity to be out in nature.
“It’s a gift that I can give her,” Rucker said.
She has several favorite photos of her sister during the pandemic.
In a nature photo, Leanne Rucker is on a canoe trip on the Yadkin River hugging TreyC, a rescue dog that Rucker found at the onset of her sister’s cancer diagnosis.
“She (Leanne Rucker) has kind of this energy about her that’s really hyper sometimes, but when she got on the river, everything relaxed,” Rucker said.
There’s also a photo of her sister being surprised with a drive-by birthday party in August at her home in Charlotte.
Rucker said she took the photo because her sister was so happy to see her friends and community coach from InReach, a nonprofit in Charlotte that provides housing, jobs and community support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Charlotte/Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.
Everyone wore masks and brought balloons.
“It’s just the love that was present from the people that did that for her, and my sister is an incredibly loving person as well, very positive. It was such a positive experience.”
For her “Shelter in Place” pandemic series, Rucker has been documenting her own journey while at home.
She took a photo of her shadow in a tree toward the end of a day. In the background, is the forest.
“I think we all felt adrift and alone during this (pandemic),” she said.
With nearly 6 miles of trails at her home, Rucker has been taking her camera with her on walks early mornings or in the afternoons.
“I’ve done a lot of different river projects about other people’s experiences with the river and the natural world, so I figured I would sort of document my own,” she said.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!