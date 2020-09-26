Triad photographers capture life in the pandemic through their lenses

As a storyteller, she primarily does photography but also uses video and writes.

Hypercreative

Daniels started his career in photography in 1976 while in the Army. He grew up in Richmond, Va., and moved to North Carolina in 2005 to work for Aramark, where he was a food service director. He made Winston-Salem his home in 2006 and started his photography business, ODP Art & Design in 2008.

Daniels sees himself first as a visual artist, then a photographer and then an educator.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on his family.

He said his wife lost her job and his children came home when their colleges shut down in the early months of COVID-19.

“All of a sudden, everybody is under one roof again,” Daniels said.

The other side of his pandemic story is quite different.

“I became very busy,” he said of work. “Hypercreative is what they call it. When I get under stress, I tend to become hypercreative. It’s opened doors that a lot of people just weren’t able to or willing to pursue, and I was.”

He said the pandemic also gave him the opportunity to reintroduce himself to the local artistic community.