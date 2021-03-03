Triad singers/songwriters Mason Via and Presley Barker seek out golden tickets to Hollywood on "American Idol"

Before the pandemic, Via lived for four months in Nashville, Tenn., then moved back to North Carolina as performance venues went into shutdown.

Initially, Via didn’t know what to think when he heard from someone from “American Idol” and wondered if it might be a scam.

“I’d posted a picture just like I would normally do on Instagram of me with a guitar, and I got a message or comment from someone saying, ‘Would you ever consider being on ‘American Idol’?”

Turns out the inquiry was real, and he decided to audition.

He spoke of remembering bright lights shining on him when he went before the celebrity judges.

“You’re like, ‘Oh, snap, I’m here with Ryan Seacrest and I’m just meeting the judges,” he said. “It is really intimidating. Some people probably are better with this than I am, but I get, like, starstruck. You go in there and these people you’ve looked up to your whole life are talking to you like they’ve known you for a while.”

Via and Barker can’t give details about how their auditions went, meaning if they got a golden ticket.

So far, there is no air date for their auditions, but they are hoping to see them.

“If nothing else, I got to meet these famous people and got to perform in front of them,” Via said. “Without going into detail about what happens and all that stuff, that itself was like a bucket list kind of thing.”

