Triad Trollies will take Gallery Hop guests from Trade Street to Historic Bethabara
Triad Trollies will take Gallery Hop guests from Trade Street to Historic Bethabara

Gallery Hop

Triad Trollies will take Gallery Hop guests from Trade Street to Historic Bethabara.

 DADA, provided

The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) will host “Look Forward, Travel Back” from its First Friday Gallery Hop from Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District to Historic Bethabara on Dec. 3.

Triad Trollies will pick up guests at the “Travel Back Trolley Stop” on Trade Street. The Trolley, complete with a costumed interpreter and Moravian music, will run the route to Historic Bethabara Park where the 1788 Gemeinhaus will be open for a tour featuring traditional Moravian holiday decorations.

Round trip trolley tickets are $5 per person and include entry to the Gemeinhaus and visitor center.

Other Hop features will include:

  • The 600 block of Trade will host a performance from the Bethabara Moravian Band
  • The DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts at 604-A N. Trade St. and the Visitor Center at Historic Bethabara will present exhibitions of watercolors by DADA Member Rick Jones.
  • The Bethabara potter will demonstrate wheel-thrown pottery inside the gallery which will also be decorated for the holidays in traditional Moravian style.
  • NTSA will have Moravian ginger cookies, Moravian coffee and wheel-thrown Moravian styled mugs by New Salem Pottery for sale.
  • DADA members' annual holiday decorations and luminarias
  • New gallery exhibition openings, open studios, shop collection openings and DADA business location participation throughout the Arts District.

Hop schedule:

  • 6 p.m.: 500-600 block of North Trade and Sixth streets from Cherry to Liberty streets are closed for Hop.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Triad Trollies begin route between the hop and Historic Bethabara (trollies at 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m.). Tickets in advance from North Trade Street Art and online at
  • tinyurl.com/2p82wbdv. Ticket holders need to check in at the DADA office at 604-A Trade St. Other tickets first come, first served.
  • 7-10 p.m.: Hop begins in the Downtown Arts District
  • 7-10 p.m.: Bethabara potter guest appearance and exhibition at North Trade Street Arts
  • 7:30 p.m.: Bethabara Moravian Band Concert on Trade Street
  • 9:15 p.m.: Last trolley return to Trade Street
