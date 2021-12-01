Triad Trollies will take Gallery Hop guests from Trade Street to Historic Bethabara.

The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) will host “Look Forward, Travel Back” from its First Friday Gallery Hop from Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District to Historic Bethabara on Dec. 3.

Triad Trollies will pick up guests at the “Travel Back Trolley Stop” on Trade Street. The Trolley, complete with a costumed interpreter and Moravian music, will run the route to Historic Bethabara Park where the 1788 Gemeinhaus will be open for a tour featuring traditional Moravian holiday decorations.