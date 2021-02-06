Trip to Scotland with close friend inspires film photographer to publish photo book

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: My earliest influences were photographers like Kjrsten Madsen and Yan Palmer. Both shoot film and make art from life in captivating ways that made me want to do what I get to do today. Most recently, my mentor and friend, Leslie Smith of Winston-Salem, has had the biggest influence on my art. She has challenged me in ways I could never have seen to challenge myself. I am lucky to know so many great artists here in Winston-Salem, and really cherish the way we inspire and cheer each other on in our artistic pursuits.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: My biggest challenge is believing that my art has something to say. It is still easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of content and art being shared on social media. Every time I get the opportunity to shoot portraits or finish a project, I can more clearly see that what I have to say is there. It isn't always clear from the beginning, but trust and time help in finding the voice in my art and also in watching it evolve. Often I can appreciate my work more a year or two after it is shot. I think this is more about my own development as an artist and how I see my work with a little time in between.

Q: What does art do for you?