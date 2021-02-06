Trip to Scotland with close friend inspires film photographer to publish photo book

During a trip to Scotland that included visits to London, Barcelona and Paris three years ago, film photographer Amy Badgett Beck shot 40 rolls of film.
Beck took the two-month trip overseas with her close friend, Hannah Nelson of Austin, Texas.
The women spent a month and a half of their trip in Scotland working on a farm through Willing Workers on Organic Farms, known as WWOOF, a worldwide movement aimed at linking visitors (WWOOFers) with organic farmers.
After the trip, Beck wondered about all those rolls of film.
“When I got back, I was like, ‘What do I do with this?'” Beck said.
She asked Leslie Smith, the director of graphics and textiles at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, to mentor her, and ultimately decided to do a photo book.
“I was really interested in making something that people could experience in real life,” Beck said. “I didn’t just want to share the images online and that be it.”
In 2020, she published “Soft Rivering,” a large-format, Risography-printed photo book that features 37 120mm and 35 mm film photos from “the Scotland trip.”
The “Soft Rivering” name comes from a poem that Nelson wrote for the photo book.
Beck does portrait work and photographs weddings and artists, especially musicians.
“I really like working with artists because there’s a collaborative feel to that work,” she said, adding that her husband, Kevin Beck, is a musician.
She said she does her most personal work while she travels, including on small vacations with her husband.
“I got to stay in a tree house for my 30th birthday,” Beck said. “It was really fun.”
She and her husband live in Winston-Salem. She is currently on maternity leave from her job as a barista at Camino Bakery.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My art is rooted in my love for the process of photography, particularly the trust and anticipation involved in shooting film. Over the past few years, I have been introduced to other photographic and print-making processes. Darkroom printing, cyanotypes and other 19th-century alternative processes interest me in similar ways film photography does, in that they allow me to work with my hands, creating original, unique and physical images.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: For a long time, I was so wrapped up in the idea of shooting film that I got boxed in and stuck. After eight years of focusing on the enjoyment of that process, I am finally taking a class on editing and color theory. This class is teaching me to really see color and already is making editing feel like less of a drag. I think any of our evolution as humans and artists is tied to our teachability. This past summer, I sought out a mentor to help me finish my book project, and I can only imagine that my journey as an artist will be significantly more fulfilling and elongated by a continued pursuit of education in my field.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: My earliest influences were photographers like Kjrsten Madsen and Yan Palmer. Both shoot film and make art from life in captivating ways that made me want to do what I get to do today. Most recently, my mentor and friend, Leslie Smith of Winston-Salem, has had the biggest influence on my art. She has challenged me in ways I could never have seen to challenge myself. I am lucky to know so many great artists here in Winston-Salem, and really cherish the way we inspire and cheer each other on in our artistic pursuits.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is believing that my art has something to say. It is still easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of content and art being shared on social media. Every time I get the opportunity to shoot portraits or finish a project, I can more clearly see that what I have to say is there. It isn't always clear from the beginning, but trust and time help in finding the voice in my art and also in watching it evolve. Often I can appreciate my work more a year or two after it is shot. I think this is more about my own development as an artist and how I see my work with a little time in between.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art is given and received. When I get to give my eye and photography skills to my subjects, in exchange for their trust in documenting their project or a moment in their life, it is an exhilarating experience to share. I feel this same way when experiencing art someone else has made. Art is communal and communicative. It can bring us together and ground us. It takes me outside of myself in a way similar to a roller coaster. I strap in and say, "OK, I'm going to try this" or "I've planned for this and now I'm going to do my best," and the whole of that experience can be very up and down, but it is also very exciting and has enabled me to meet and connect with people in some beautiful, impacting ways.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: If you love doing it, don't stop. If you don't know how to do something that you're interested in, seek out teachers. Artists can be wonderful teachers. Don't wait too long to share your work, the joy of sharing your work is a part of the process, and you don't want to miss it.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.