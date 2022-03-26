Two Texas comedies and a Berlin drama are next on Theatre Alliance’s slate

In April and May, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will open two revivals of past shows and the North Carolina premiere of a third script.

Del Shores’ Texas-based comedy “Sordid Lives” — previously presented by Theatre Alliance in 2006, 2009 and 2012 — kicks off its run Friday.

One of Shores’ most-recent scripts will follow on April 22. “A Very Sordid Wedding” picks up with many of the same characters from “Sordid Lives,” 17 years later.

Then, in late May, the classic Kander-Ebb musical “Cabaret” will get its third treatment from the theater company, following productions in 2002 and 2010.

‘Sordid Lives’

First produced in 1996, “Sordid Lives” ultimately had a long run in Los Angeles, was turned into a movie, and has been presented in many theaters since then.

As the publishing company describes the comedy, “Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room. Chaos erupts in the small town of Winters, Texas.”

The cast of “Sordid Lives” includes Sara Butner, Katy Carroll, Leanna Daley, Patrick Daley, Peggy Kaan Dull, Jeremy Engel, Robert Evans, Kathy Glendenning, April Linscott, Tish Owens, Zachary Pfrimmer, Teresa Prevatte, Gray Smith and John C. Wilson.

‘A Very Sordid Wedding’

Delayed by the challenges of COVID-19, Theatre Alliance is now hosting the North Carolina premiere of “Wedding,” which was first seen as a 2017 movie. Shores adapted it for the stage after the film’s release.

The play explores the questions, bigotry and the fallout when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it.

“Del’s work just fits so well with Theatre Alliance,” said Jamie Lawson, artistic director. “His shows have themes of acceptance and inclusivity and rooting for underdogs, while being hilariously entertaining. That’s exactly what we love at TA.”

WSTA’s relationship with Shores has included producing all of his scripts except two new ones. Lawson kept in touch to help assure one of the earliest runs of “A Very Sordid Wedding.”

“Sissy has been part of my life for over ten years now,” said April Linscott. “I am a huge fan of Del’s work, and absolutely love doing this role of Sissy. ‘Sordid Wedding,’ though, is a bit more complex. It has given me a chance to learn more about what makes Sissy tick.”

Peggie Kaan Dull, who played Bitsy Mae in the 2012 “Sordid Lives,” has a busier schedule this time, playing Dr. Eve and Juanita in both plays.

“I’m excited, because they’re both great parts,” she said, “but also a little nervous because Danya Bray did such a wonderful job with those roles in the previous two productions.”

In particular, “Juanita doesn’t have a lot of stage time, but she’s got some of the funniest lines in the show and I can’t wait to bring her out in front of an audience,” Dull said.

In addition to the actors from “Sordid Lives,” “Wedding” will include Cory Blalock, Clint Cedillo, Stephen Malaga, Andrew Reynolds, Jalik Roberson, Hal Roberts, Jennifer Somers and Sarah Thompson.

‘Cabaret’

The “Cabaret” revival features Gray Smith (Emcee), Jaye Pierce (Sally Bowles), Dave Wills (Cliff), Michele Groneck (Fraulein Schneider) and Kevin Rapier (Herr Schultz).

“‘Cabaret’ is possibly my favorite musical of all time,” Gray Smith said. “From the music, to the powerful message, the material grabs the viewer and doesn’t stop till the last note. It’s a pleasure for me to reprise the role of the Emcee.”

Jaye Pierce noted that “after 12 years, I’m returning to the character of Sally Bowles, which is a bit daunting considering she is written younger. But she is such a vibrant and damaged soul, I am excited to show her after life has worn her down a bit. How does she still find the energy to perform and ‘sell herself’ onstage each night?”

“I have so many favorite moments in ‘Cabaret,’” Lawson said. “I absolutely love all the songs. Slap those into a story that captures such humanity and long, and the stage is set for one of the most successful musicals in history.”