Two Winston-Salem inventors have created products they say are useful devices

His invention is an actual sling and his last name is Baron so he figured SlingBaron would work as the best name for it.

Unlike instruments such as trumpets and trombones that have a spit valve to get rid of saliva, “a harmonica has no hood that you can pop open and do maintenance,” Baron said. “Harmonicas are really made kind of tightly and they collect saliva and debris.”

Baron said harmonicas are wonderful instruments but they all stink because of the collected saliva and debris.

“The material sits in them and rots in them and actually has bacteria and decay,” he said. “That’s what really sends a harmonica to an early grave.”

He said harmonica players have been banging the instrument in their hand or on their knee to jettison the saliva that accumulates as the harp is played since the instrument’s invention more than a century ago.

“It’s the only known method,” Baron said.

He said the instrument’s insides are made of brass and corrosion results when saliva contacts brass.