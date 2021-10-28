UNC School of the Arts Drama gets back onstage with ‘Indecent’

“It presents a very interesting historical perspective of how the gay love story was accepted in Europe but created a scandal in 1920s America,” he said.

Asch wrote “God of Vengeance” in Yiddish in 1906 Poland, about a Jewish brothel owner whose daughter falls in love with a prostitute.

After successful runs throughout Europe, it was performed successfully in Yiddish in New York. But when translated to English to attract a larger audience, it became a scandal. The producer and cast of Asch’s play were arrested and convicted on the grounds of obscenity.

Vogel’s play is an act of homage, Barrengos said.

“‘Indecent’ actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. The play deals with the inheritance of theater, Judaism in America, representation, conflict within communities and how they all intersect,” she said.

Barrengos chose the play for the many questions it presents.

“What does it mean to be Jewish in America? How do we want Jews, queer people and women represented in our histories and on our stages? How do we reckon within our communities about differences in how we want to be represented?”