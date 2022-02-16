UNCG dance professor Duane Cyrus recalls role in 'The Lion King'

He wants them to understand the importance of consistency. Doing the same show eight times a week requires discipline.

He also witnessed the “rigorous professionalism that went into the operations and designs of that show — the rehearsal process, the management, the intricacy of the designs,” he said. “It’s just incredible how that all came together.”

“One of the amazing things about ‘The Lion King’ was Julie Taymor’s design, the puppetry and the ballet that goes on backstage,” Cyrus said.

“There are sets that go up into the air that are stored overhead,” he said. “And you need to be in the right place at the right time or it could really be a problem for the whole show.”

He’s curious about how a traveling company does it.

And he wants to see the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the city’s new downtown, 3,023-seat, $93 million venue.

He had hoped to see cast member Gugwana Dlamini, who plays the mandrill in the North American tour. Cyrus and Dlamini performed together in the first London cast 22 years ago.

But Dlamini is on leave and won’t be performing this time.