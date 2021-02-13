 Skip to main content
UNCSA announces its 2021 spring performance season and guest artist series
UNCSA announces its 2021 spring performance season and guest artist series

Borromeo String Quartet

The Borromeo String Quartet are (from left) Nicholas Kitchen, Mai Motobuchi, Yeesun Kim and Kristopher Tong. Borromeo String Quartet is among the guest artists to be livestreamed by UNCSA during the 2021 spring performance season.

 Borromeo String Quartet, provided

The world premiere of a newly commissioned contemporary dance work by award-winning choreographer Larry Keigwin is just one of the highlights of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts’ 2021 spring performance season.

UNCSA recently announced that it will present a range of events from its five arts schools — dance, music, film, design and drama — with a robust series of virtual performances as it continues to adjust to the limitations of COVID-19. The majority of the performances are free and information to access them is at www.uncsa.edu/performances.

“Performance opportunities are one of the hallmarks of rigorous conservatory training," UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole, said. “UNCSA continues to create innovative yet safe and industry-approved protocols for rehearsing and performing during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to share the work of our talented student-artists with our community of arts lovers and reach even more people through our virtual events.”

The university also announced its livestreamed guest artist series for spring 2021. Tickets for each performance are $10 and are available at www.uncsa.performances or by calling the UNCSA Box Office at 336-721-1945.

A few highlights

The School of Music is putting on 45 concerts that consist of faculty and guest performances and student ensembles.

That’s about the same number it normally does, said Saxton Rose, interim dean of the School of Music.

“They’re going to be all livestreamed, and it’s a mix of live performances and prerecorded stuff, but mostly live concerts that will be livestreamed with a very small live audience,” Rose said.

Because pandemic safety protocols prevent UNCSA from doing large ensemble performances, the School of Music has created smaller ensembles.

“That has given us the opportunity to explore some repertoire that we might otherwise not have played, performed or studied,” Rose said. “It is also giving us the opportunity to work on our chamber ensemble skills more than we might otherwise.”

As a result, students have a chance to play a more varied and diverse repertoire, he said.

This year, the School of Music, is also highlighting more works by composers of historically underrepresented groups such as women and people of color.

In terms of guest performances, the Borromeo String Quartet will be in concert April 10, featuring Beethoven String Quartet No. 2 in G major, Op. 18; Bartók String Quartet No. 4; and Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132. The quartet will perform from original composer manuscripts on digital devices.

“They are a really exciting group,” Rose said. “They work a lot with technology and computers. They’ll have video presentations going during their performance. They are a progressive, forward-thinking string quartet.

The School of Drama is relying on virtual video capture this year to make a video recording of plays such as “Down in the face of God,” a post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “Bacchae” and “Antigone” by up-and-coming playwright Tim J. Lord that will livestream March 5-6, and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage that will livestream March 12-13.

“When you do video capture, you’re not adapting a play into a film,” Scott Zigler, dean of the School of Drama said. “You’re making a video record of a theatrical production.”

“Sweat,” which is set in the Rust Belt town of Reading, Pa., in 2000 and 2008, touches on themes of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation.

Zigler said Nottage is one of America’s leading playwrights today.

“She also has a very keen eye for what’s going on, not only in the country but around the world right now, and really reflecting her insightfulness in her playwrighting and in the stories she chooses to tell,” Zigler said.





Guest artists to perform at UNCSA

UNCSA will presents a season of livestreamed performances by professional guest artists. Tickets are $10 at uncsa.performances or by phone at 336-721-1945.

Guest artist performances include:

  • 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23: Bach Reflections: Organist Michael Unger in Concert, livestream from Crawford Hall. Prize-winning organist and harpsichordist Michael Unger performs a recital of repertoire by Johann Sebastian Bach in dialogue with music that inspired him and was inspired by him.
  • 7:30 p.m. March 16: Duo Hankus Netsky and Eden MacAdam-Somer perform Yiddish and Hassidic songs and Klezmer dance tunes livestream from Watson Hall. Hankus Netsky (piano and accordion) and Eden MacAdam-Somer (violin, voice and percussive dance) perform Yiddish and Hassidic song and Klezmer dance tunes, drawing on their diverse backgrounds of Western classical music, jazz and international folk traditions.
  • 7:30 p.m. April 6: Baritone Kevin MacMillan and pianist Gabe Dobner in recital livestream from Watson Hall. Grammy Award-winning baritone Kevin MacMillan and pianist Gabe Dobner perform a recital of lieder, a type of German song, especially of the romantic period.
  • 7:30 p.m. April 10: Borromeo String Quartet in Concert livestream from Watson Hall. The renowned Borromeo String Quartet in a concert featuring music by Beethoven and Bartók. The Borromeo String Quartet is Nicholas Kitchen and Kristopher Tong, violin; Mai Motobuchi, viola; and Yeesun Kim, cello.

UNCSA student performances

UNCSA has announced its spring performance season. All performances will be livestreamed. For access to the performances, go to uncsa.edu/performances.

School of Dance

7:30 p.m. April 23: World premiere of new dance work on film by award-winning choreographer Larry Keigwin, commissioned for seniors in the contemporary dance program.

7:30 p.m. April 30-May 1, May 7-8 and 2 p.m. May 1 and 8: The Spring Dance program will include classical ballet and contemporary dance featuring excerpts from the ballet “Don Quixote” along with a work patterned after “Locus,” by pure movement choreographer Trisha Brown (staged by Abigail Yager of the Dance faculty), and a new work by former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis.

School of Design & Production

7:30 p.m. Feb. 26: Photona: Pulse. Pulse shares stories of the challenges and accomplishments of the past year. The themed multimedia show of lighting and sound will highlight work by lighting designers and original compositions by students in the sound design program.

School of Drama

March and June: Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival will feature four plays by acclaimed contemporary playwrights who examine issues of our time and give voice to those who are not often heard.

Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival, Part 1

7:30 p.m. March 5-6 and 4 p.m. March 7: “Down in the face of God” by Tim J. Lord, is a post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “The Bacchae'' and “Antigone.”

7:30 p.m. March 12-13 and 4 p.m. March 14: “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in the Rustbelt town of Reading, Pa. “Sweat” follows a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other, and racial tensions are heightened in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival, Part 2

7:30 p.m.: June 11-12 and 4 p.m. June 13: “Our Lady of 121st Street” by Stephen Adly Guirgis is an irreverently brash and insightful dark comedy that paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.

7:30 p.m. June 4-5 and 4 p.m. June 6: “Neaptide” by Sarah Daniels is a comedic play about the negative stereotypes and treatment of lesbians in the mid-1980s. “Neaptide” follows a lesbian who keeps her personal life private amidst her struggle for custody of her daughter after a divorce.

School of Filmmaking

March 19-21: Best of the School of Filmmaking. Interim Dean of Filmmaking Dale Pollock curates a collection of some of the best short films created by student filmmakers from throughout the history of the school.

May 21-23: Screening of Third- and Fourth-Year Films. The premiere of a variety of work including narrative, documentary and animated projects, screened for a limited time before their launch into the festival circuit.

School of Music

Feb. 16: A duo piano recital by Allison Gagnon and Dmitri Shteinberg

7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 28: Fletcher Opera will present a salon opera double bill by Manuel García, Sr.

Feb. 27: A program of Prokofiev's work for piano and strings performed by Allison Gagnon with Janet Orenstein, Brooks Whitehouse and Ulrich Eichenauer

March 9: A program of world premieres by female composers with the flute and soprano duo Anima Vox (Tadeu Coehlo and Carole Ott Coehlo)

7:30 p.m. March 11: Czech Connection: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert. Featuring a program of works by Josef Suk, Anton Dvořák and Joseph Haydn performed by UNCSA student ensembles including the Brandenburg Ensemble, the Wind Dectet and the Chamber Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. March 12: “Ancient Airs and Dances”: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert. Renaissance and Baroque music from France, Italy and Germany is remastered for varied ensembles in this energetic concert program.

March 13: A recital by violinst Kevin Lawrence and pianist Dmitri Shteinberg

7:30 p.m. March 27: nu Ensemble: Emotive Responses. Works that represent the cutting edge of the current music scene, including the chamber premiere of Joel Puckett's "It Perched for Vespers Nine" and the East Coast premiere of Quinn Mason's "Changes/Transitions" in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Music by Carlos Simon and Anna Clyne involving spoken word, electronics and film are also featured, as is the premiere of a new work by student composer Drew Harris.

March 30: Solo repertoire for horn and trumpet featuring works by female composers performed by Maria Serkin and David Dash

1 p.m. May 2: UNCSA Concerto Competition. Judges are Marin Alsop, music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and chief conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra; Demarre McGill, principal flute of the Seattle Symphony; and Violaine Melançon, founding violinist of the Peabody Trio. The final round will be streamed live from Watson Hall, and the winner earns the opportunity to perform as a featured soloist with the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra or Wind Ensemble.

7:30 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. May 9: Spring Opera: French Opera Double Bill. The A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute presents two one-act French operas from the 20th century —Gabriel Pierné’s “Sophie Arnoud” and “L’heure espagnole” (“The Spanish Hour”).

7:30 p.m. May 15: Season Finale: Beethoven to Copland! Features Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 transcribed for harmonie ensemble performed by the UNCSA Chamber Winds conducted by Mark A. Norman. Karen Ní Bhroin leads the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra in Aaron Copland's epic “Appalachian Spring.”

