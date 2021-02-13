UNCSA announces its 2021 spring performance season and guest artist series

That’s about the same number it normally does, said Saxton Rose, interim dean of the School of Music.

“They’re going to be all livestreamed, and it’s a mix of live performances and prerecorded stuff, but mostly live concerts that will be livestreamed with a very small live audience,” Rose said.

Because pandemic safety protocols prevent UNCSA from doing large ensemble performances, the School of Music has created smaller ensembles.

“That has given us the opportunity to explore some repertoire that we might otherwise not have played, performed or studied,” Rose said. “It is also giving us the opportunity to work on our chamber ensemble skills more than we might otherwise.”

As a result, students have a chance to play a more varied and diverse repertoire, he said.

This year, the School of Music, is also highlighting more works by composers of historically underrepresented groups such as women and people of color.