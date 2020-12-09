 Skip to main content
UNCSA college freshman to appear in HBO Max documentary
Fischer Barnett

Fischer Barnett, a freshman at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, will appear in the HBO Max documentary special "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020."

 Provided by UNCSA

CLASS OF 2020: Fischer Barnett, a freshman in the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, will appear in the HBO Max documentary special "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" that will begin streaming Dec. 17 on the streaming service. Barnett is one of six teenagers from across the country who will appear in the special. Told in a self-shot documentary style, the documentary shines a light on the personal experiences and musical talent of teens who have been confronted with the many challenges of 2020. Barnett, who is from Brookeville, Ohio, sang “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and the Machine, which she said best fit her personal story as a teenager in quarantine. The project was inspired by #SunshineSongs, an online movement by actress Laura Benanti.

Fran Daniel

