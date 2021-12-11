UNCSA dancer gets dream role in “The Nutcracker” and will compete in Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition

In late January, Jett Lecamu of Winston-Salem is set to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2022, an international ballet competition.

Lecamu, a 10th-grade student in the School of Dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, also has three roles in UNCSA’s 2021 production of “The Nutcracker” — the Nutcracker Prince, Marzipan and Fritz.

He began his dance training at the age of 5 after moving with his family from Louisiana to Browns Summit in 2010.

“I did see ‘The Nutcracker’ before I started ballet,” he said.

But Lecamu, 16, said he really doesn’t know what prompted him to want to take ballet lessons while he was in kindergarten.

His first lessons were at Greensboro Ballet, where he performed in different roles in its production of “The Nutcracker,” including a Russian boy, the cook and Fritz.

In 2014, during an interview with the Greensboro News & Record about his role as Fritz, Lecamu, then 8, said his goal was to play the Nutcracker Prince.

After completing five years of training in the Preparatory Dance Program at UNCSA, he enrolled last year as a 10th-grader.