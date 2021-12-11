UNCSA dancer gets dream role in “The Nutcracker” and will compete in Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition

In late January, Jett Lecamu of Winston-Salem is set to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2022, an international ballet competition.
Lecamu, a 10th-grade student in the School of Dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, also has three roles in UNCSA’s 2021 production of “The Nutcracker” — the Nutcracker Prince, Marzipan and Fritz.
He began his dance training at the age of 5 after moving with his family from Louisiana to Browns Summit in 2010.
“I did see ‘The Nutcracker’ before I started ballet,” he said.
But Lecamu, 16, said he really doesn’t know what prompted him to want to take ballet lessons while he was in kindergarten.
His first lessons were at Greensboro Ballet, where he performed in different roles in its production of “The Nutcracker,” including a Russian boy, the cook and Fritz.
In 2014, during an interview with the Greensboro News & Record about his role as Fritz, Lecamu, then 8, said his goal was to play the Nutcracker Prince.
After completing five years of training in the Preparatory Dance Program at UNCSA, he enrolled last year as a 10th-grader.
“I fell in love with their school at the summer intensive (in 2015), so I decided to take classes there,” he said.
He said he also got the opportunity during the Preparatory Dance Program to try different styles of dance such as contemporary and jazz.
The Prix de Lausanne
Now that exams are over before UNCSA’s winter break, Lecamu has more time to prepare for the ballet competition, as well as his roles in “The Nutcracker.”
“I’ve been running my classical and contemporary variations at least once a week,” he said of his competition.
This will be his first time traveling outside the United States.
“I am incredibly honored to represent the school in Prix de Lausanne,” Lecamu said. “I have always admired the previous students from UNCSA that have attended this competition since I was young.”
Created in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international ballet competition for 15- to 18-year-old dancers.
UNCSA said the competition’s goal is to “discover, promote and support the finest talents around the world.”
Lecamu is one of 74 dancers from around the world who was chosen through video auditions for the competition, which will be from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 in Montreaux, Switzerland.
“This is a remarkable accomplishment for Jett, and it affirms the quality of our training program for young dancers, both male and female,” Jared Redick, UNCSA’s assistant dean of ballet, said in a press release. “As one of Jett’s main teachers, I’m proud of his accomplishment and the excellent work he’s done with his faculty coach, Ilya Kozadayev.”
For the video audition, Lecamu performed Kozadayev’s original contemporary choreography titled “Illustrations” and a series of ballet exercises specified by the judges. In the competition, he will perform the Franz variation from Arthur Saint-Leon’s ballet “Coppelia” and a contemporary selection.
Redick said Lecamu’s achievement at a young age makes him a welcome ambassador for both the Preparatory Dance Program and the young men’s ballet program at UNCSA.
Lecamu is the fifth UNCSA student in as many years chosen for the Prix de Lausanne, and the seventh in nine years.
“The Prix de Lausanne is a launching pad for a dancer’s career,” Redick said. “Erik Kim went to the Prix de Lausanne in 2019, his senior year at UNCSA, and from there, he joined the Ballet Sodre in Montevideo, Uruguay. He’s currently a company member with Atlanta Ballet. Another alum, Bret Coppa, was awarded a contract with Atlanta Ballet after competing at the Prix de Lausanne in 2017.”
Kozadayev, assistant professor of ballet at UNCSA, who has been Lecamu’s ballet coach for more than two years, believes that Lecamu has a bright future ahead of him.
“His talent is really flourishing,” Kozadyev said. It’s due to his work ethic. He’s always practicing, and he’s always rehearsing.”
Last spring, Lecamu was a finalist in the North American competition of the Youth America Grand Prix in Tampa, Fla., and he will compete in the Winston-Salem regional semifinals in February 2022. In June, he won the silver medal in the World Ballet competition in Orlando, Fla.
For the Prix de Lausanne, nine professionals from the international dance world judged the videos of 376 applicants from 39 countries. A total of 74 dancers were selected via this process to join seven preselected candidates.
“This will really help my career,” Lecamu said. “It gets my name out there.”
He encourages more young people to try ballet.
“I want to spread more ballet in the world,” Lecamu said. “We need a lot more support for this art form during this time.”
A holiday tradition
This year, UNCSA’s production of “The Nutcracker,” which will run through Dec. 19, has returned to the Stevens Center for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, UNCSA presented a film version of the holiday ballet instead of a live performance.
Students from the schools of Dance, Music and Design & Production have collaborated to produce this UNCSA holiday tradition.
Kozadayev is the choreographer and director of this ballet; and Jiannan Cheng, who is on the faculty of Rowan University, will lead the UNCSA Nutcracker Orchestra as guest conductor. Proceeds from net ticket sales will be used for student scholarships at UNCSA.
“Nothing beats the thrill of live performance — for the artists and the audience,” UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole said in a press release. “Last year, amid COVID-19 restrictions, UNCSA came together to create an innovative, all-new ‘Nutcracker’ film, which reached audiences near and far online. This year, we’re excited to offer both live and recorded performances, so that everyone can share in the delight of our stunning stage production.”
Lecamu, who performed as Marzipan in the 2020 ballet production, said last year’s film adaptation of “The Nutcracker” gave him the opportunity to become more comfortable performing for the cameras this time around.
But he prefers live performances.
“I could not be more excited to perform onstage for a live audience, I have missed the feeling of being back on stage in the Stevens Center and with the live orchestra,” Lecamu said. “I am very grateful that the school has done a fantastic job ensuring safe COVID-19 protocols so the students can perform for a live audience again.”
He said he and many other students are excited and fortunate to be performing in this new choreographed “The Nutcracker.”
“Ilya Kozadayev has a strong vision for this production, and I, along with many other dancers, trust in his choreographic skills,” he said.
And Lecamu has finally landed the role of the Nutcracker Prince.
“I guess I am fulfilling my childhood dreams,” he said.
