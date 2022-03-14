 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCSA has ties to Critics Choice Awards
UNCSA has ties to Critics Choice Awards

J.T. Rogers

Rogers

Two alums of the UNC School of the Arts are part of television productions that won 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The ceremony was held Sunday by the Critics Choice Association.

JT Rogers, Drama major in the class of 1990, wrote and produced “Oslo,” which won for Best Made for TV Movie.

Craig Zobel, a Film major in the class of 1999, was the director of seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” which won for Best Limited Series.

Craig Zobel, an alum of University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Zobel

Zobel, on the stage as the executive producer, gave the acceptance speech for the "Mare of Easttown" award, UNCSA said.

