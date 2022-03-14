UNCSA has ties to Critics Choice Awards

Two alums of the UNC School of the Arts are part of television productions that won 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The ceremony was held Sunday by the Critics Choice Association.

JT Rogers, Drama major in the class of 1990, wrote and produced “Oslo,” which won for Best Made for TV Movie.

Craig Zobel, a Film major in the class of 1999, was the director of seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” which won for Best Limited Series.

Zobel, on the stage as the executive producer, gave the acceptance speech for the "Mare of Easttown" award, UNCSA said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.