UNCSA presents concert dedicated to the life of baby Gio, to raise awareness of congenital heart defects

There will also be information about Mended Little Hearts and how people can make donations.

In addition, Young and his wife, Amir Young, will share their journey as parents.

The journey

Gio and his twin brother, Jaden, were born Aug. 16, 2019, at Duke Medical Center.

“We knew before they were born that Gianni, who is the youngest twin, was going to be born with a congenital heart defect,” Robert Young said.

He said patients who have the congenital heart defect Gio had typically have a series of three surgeries that they need for a chance of survival, but their family got the news that Gio was not going to be a candidate for the first surgery because of medical complications.

The hospital basically became Gio’s home, he said.

“For quite a while after that news came out, he fought pretty hard and defied a lot of odds, but eight months later it became too much for him,” Young said.

He said it’s hard to see your children going through something like that.