UNCSA presents reimagined “Nutcracker” for film

Although the schools of Dance, Design & Production and Music have worked together regularly in the past, this is the first time the School of Dance has done a collaborative project with the School of Filmmaking.

"Adding in the school of filmmaking makes it a whole new adventure for us, and an adventure it was," Redick said.

He said the decision to do the film started in early June.

"We realized that given the state of COVID and the possibility or the improbability that we would have live performances, we needed to rethink what we were going to do, when we came to our performances, especially 'The Nutcracker' in December," he said.

The decision to use film was the only way to present a production and give students the opportunity to have that performance experience, Redick said.

He also wanted to make sure that all students from all the schools were engaged in the artistic process.