UNCSA’s ‘Henry V’ to tell an old story with time-tested technique

Indoor play productions, theaters and theater schools alike have been studying alternative means of telling theatrical stories under the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In several cases, that has required a creative look to the past.
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has reached back to a “venue” that first took hold in the 1920s to deliver a play most likely written in 1599 in England, about an event that occurred in France in 1415.
As a result, UNCSA’s Schools of Drama and Design & Production will present William Shakespeare’s “Henry V” as a modern-day radio play. This version of the classic premieres on Nov. 12 and will be available on demand after the premiere.
Drama faculty member Sara Becker directs Shakespeare’s most famous war play, about England’s victory over France at the Battle of Agincourt. A team of sound design graduate and undergraduate students is building an original soundtrack with leadership from faculty members Jason Romney and Lindsay Jones.
Becker, who specializes in Shakespeare, voice and dialects, said the play is about “a kid – a screwup – going to bars and being irresponsible and reckless, and then his father dies and he is forced to take over the family business. And that business is leadership.”
In her fourth professional experience with “Henry V,” Becker said the leadership theme appealed to her at this moment in America’s history.
“We watch Henry grow up and become an inclusive leader for all of England. He is able to unite the country to say, ‘We are England.’ It’s a really powerful message right now,” she said.
“Henry V” also explores citizen participation with Chorus, a narrator who asks the audience to become involved with the story.
“We don’t have everything we need,” Becker paraphrased Shakespeare’s text. “We need you to participate. We need you to imagine.”
The play’s cast, which combines third- and fourth-year School of Drama students, is led by fourth-year actor Jeremy Gill as Henry. Additional fourth-year students include Zion Jang (Bishop of Canterbury, Pistol, Scroop and the King of France), Jane Cooper (Alice, Montjoy, Grey and Captain Jamy), and Lawrence Davis (Dauphin, Bedford and Bates).
Third-year actors include Andrew Hovey (Bishop of Ely, Bardolph, Mayor of Harfluer, Orleans and Erpingham), Darby McDonough (Exeter, Hostess and Queen Isabelle), Matias De La Flor (Fluellan, Westmoreland, Nym and Bourbon); Isabelle Bushue (Princess Katharine, the French Ambassador, Messenger, Boy, Gower and Salisbury), Jacob Moskovitz (Williams, Cambridge, Constable, Captain MacMorris and Gloucester), and Briana Middleton (Chorus).
From the Design & Production school, the sound design team consists of fourth-year undergraduate Ian Vespermann, sound designer and composer; third-year undergraduate Weston Felker, assistant sound designer; second-year graduate student Lance Perl, recording and editing engineer; and first-year graduate student Matthew Kupferer, assistant recording and editing engineer.
Joel Magill, a second-year graduate student, is production manager and fourth-year undergraduate Madeleine Louviere is production stage manager.
Romney, director of the sound design department, said making a radio play in 2020 is a very different process than it was in the 1930s and ’40s.
Traditionally, radio dramas were recorded live, with cast and sound effects crew gathered together in a studio.
"Our actors were never in the same room at any time," Romney said. "We gave them all recording devices and they recorded themselves individually while together on a Zoom call."
The recordings then went to sound design, who worked in a multilayered approach. Two designers combined all of the voice recordings, one selected and composed music, and one added sound effects from the department's extensive library.
"It's a play about war," Romney said, "so the actors talk, and they fight. We're creating the sounds of the battle."
Jones, who has designed sound and composed music for Broadway shows, film and television, said “Henry V” is a natural choice for a radio play, and a natural choice for UNCSA during the pandemic.
“With such a boldly theatrical story such as ‘Henry V,’ our students continue an amazing tradition of actually creating theater for an audience,” he said.
“Our students must not only embrace the fact that they are creating a theatrical environment, but they must continue the tradition of immersing an audience so completely into a story that they suspend their disbelief and sit on the edge of their seats in the listening experience,” Jones added.
This is Becker’s first time directing the play.
“Every time I come back to ‘Henry V,’ it hits me in a new way. That’s the thing about classics — they can be a real mirror for what is happening now,” she said.
