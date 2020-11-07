UNCSA’s ‘Henry V’ to tell an old story with time-tested technique

Indoor play productions, theaters and theater schools alike have been studying alternative means of telling theatrical stories under the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In several cases, that has required a creative look to the past.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has reached back to a “venue” that first took hold in the 1920s to deliver a play most likely written in 1599 in England, about an event that occurred in France in 1415.

As a result, UNCSA’s Schools of Drama and Design & Production will present William Shakespeare’s “Henry V” as a modern-day radio play. This version of the classic premieres on Nov. 12 and will be available on demand after the premiere.

Drama faculty member Sara Becker directs Shakespeare’s most famous war play, about England’s victory over France at the Battle of Agincourt. A team of sound design graduate and undergraduate students is building an original soundtrack with leadership from faculty members Jason Romney and Lindsay Jones.