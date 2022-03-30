UNCSA’s ‘Mother Tongue’ is a play created through collaboration

The inclusion of devised theater work and productions is still a relatively new aspect in UNC School of the Arts’ drama department curriculum.

“Mother Tongue,” however, which premieres tonight on campus, marks the first devised theater production conceived and directed by a student.

Directed by fourth-year drama student Marina Zurita, “Mother Tongue” explores themes of overconsumption and waste, asking us to look at our trash and listen to the essential workers who make their living from it.

Inspired by Bertolt Brecht’s “Mother Courage and Her Children,” and the diary of Carolina Maria de Jesus, a waste picker living in São Paulo, Brazil, in the mid-1900s, “Mother Tongue” will be filled with music, and things we throw away.

Devised theater starts with a concept but no script and is developed collaboratively. Zurita is creating the script with cast members, musicians and text from interviews with Brazilian waste pickers who salvage materials thrown away by others to sell or use.

“Everybody is writing,” Zurita said. “I am more like an editor than a playwright.”

Zurita developed “Mother Tongue” in part during work in the Studio for Creative Practice at UNCSA, a laboratory for the making of original, transdisciplinary work. She met some of her current collaborators there.

“When I started studying theater — and Brecht in particular — I kept coming back to ‘Mother Courage,’” Zurita said. “I was intrigued by her character and the opinions that people had about her. They see her either as a product of war, or a mother who is responsible for the death of her children. I was fascinated by the paradox and our unwillingness to give space for that.”

“Mother Courage” tells the story of a trash collector who sets out to profit from the 17th-century Thirty Years’ War and ends up losing all her children to the war instead.

Zurita, who is from São Paulo, was granted a two-month trip to Brazil to conduct interviews with waste pickers by the Semans Art Fund, a private foundation that provides special funding to current UNCSA students.

“In the middle of the pandemic, I rushed back from Brazil just before the borders closed,” Zurita said. “I reread ‘Mother Courage,’ read Carolina Maria de Jesus’ diary for the first time, and became intrigued with the fiction and the real. They seem so distant in time and space and culture — one in 17th-century Europe, the other, an Afro-Brazilian woman in the 1950s.”

De Jesus, a waste picker who lived in the slums of São Paulo from 1914 to 1977, had her diary, “Quarto de Despejo” (literally, “Junk Room”), published in 1960.

“It was interesting for me on a personal level to come across the diary during COVID,” Zurita said. “My sensibility to the circumstances of those two women was heightened: not being able to the define the near future according to the near present.”

Waste picking, UNCSA said, is an occupation directly connected to the production of non-degradable waste of “first world countries.” In so-called “developing countries,” informal waste pickers often create a greater volume of recycling than formal, state-led systems.

“Mother Tongue” does not deal with landfill pickers, but rather with street pickers and pickers who work at co-ops.

The instrumentalists for “Mother Tongue” are from the School of Drama and the School of Music. They include Isabelle Bushue, Marta Dorovic”, Chris Forbes, Luca Kevorkian, Jackson Pelz and Elizabeth Saller, playing multiple instruments and singing.

“They are so gifted — it defies description,” Zurita said. “There is a lot of free improvisation and a couple of songs that they have written. The script is constantly changing, so the score is constantly changing.

“Collaboration is hard, but it’s so beautiful to watch when it comes together. It’s rewarding, because everybody is truly part of the process,” she said.

From the School of Drama, the cast includes fourth-year actors Tyler Felix (Rogerio) and Ishmael Gonzales (Tia); third-year actors Caroline Farley (Vani/Vanessa), Logan Gould (José Carlos), Alyssa James (Alessandra), Jason Sanchez (Pedro); and second-year actor Danielle Macre (Melina).

From the School of Design and Production, students include Joelle Gonzales, scenic designer; Scott Beckwith, technical director; Anah Galinski, scene charge; Amy Laliberty, props director; Logan Benson, costume designer; Kenzie Biundo, wig and makeup designer; Taylor Gordon, lighting designer; Elizabeth Copenhaver, sound designer; Joel Magill, director of production; Natasha Ramos, production manager; Ashley Pennington, production stage manager; and Kat Denning, stage manager.