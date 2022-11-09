UNCSA School of Drama alum to direct musical thriller ‘Sweeney Todd’

UNCSA School of Drama will present the musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” on Nov. 10-19.

The show, which follows the tale of a vengeful and murderous barber, will be directed by UNCSA alum Lo Feliciani Ojeda with music direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney.

In 1979, “Sweeney Todd,” with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, opened on Broadway and won a Tony Award for best musical.

Sondheim got the inspiration for the musical after seeing Christopher Bond’s 1973 play about 19th-century serial killer Sweeney Todd. Over the years, the musical has had numerous revivals as well as a film adaptation.

“This is a story that is meant, I believe, to teach something or at least just get you out of your head and scared for two hours,” said Ojeda.

While “Sweeney Todd,” is often described as macabre and darkly humorous, Ojeda comes to the play with a different perspective.

“For me, it’s not darkness, it’s deepness,” Ojeda said. “This is a play about obsession, and the lengths we take to get what we want. Everyone gets their revenge, some way or another, in this play. It also demonstrates how systems of class and oppression can and do have dangerous effects on contemporary society if they are not addressed. It is also a bloody good thriller!”

A tributeSondheim, a lyricist and composer who is considered an icon in musical theater, died in November 2021 at age 91. He wrote the lyrics for Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and “Sunday in the Park With George,” about George Seurat, the pointillist painter.

He was one of Ojeda’s heroes.

After Sondheim’s death, Ojeda said they reached out to Scott Zigler, the dean of the School of Drama, about directing a Sondheim work to honor the composer.

“It ended up happening to become ‘Sweeney Todd’ this year, which is really cool,” Ojeda, 25, said.

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Ojeda, who uses the pronouns they and he, received a bachelor of fine arts degree in directing from UNCSA in 2020 and a master’s of fine arts degree in theatre directing in 2022 from East 15 Acting School in the United Kingdom.

Ojeda’s directing and devising work includes the world premiere of “Things I Can Laugh About Now” at Brixton House that was nominated for a 2022 Black British Theatre Award for Best Production Play and Best Female Actor in a Play, “The Tragedy of Antony & Cleopatra” at Shakespeare’s Globe, and assistant director for “A Place for We” at the Park Theatre in collaboration with Talawa Theatre Company, all in London; and “The Odyssey” and “Authorial Intent” at UNCSA.

Upcoming work includes: “The Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Returning to UNCSA to direct “Sweeney Todd” is a cathartic moment, they said, given how graduation year ended amid the pandemic and how they are now directing “Sweeney Todd” and working with students near Ojeda’s own age.

“I can move on, and I can continue my career without feeling like I’m stuck in the past,” Ojeda said. “But it’s also really fun knowing what the students are going through and understanding what acting really is. They feel like they have an ally in the room that knows exactly what they’re going through.”

The musicThe hardest part in directing “Sweeney Todd” has been the music, Ojeda said.

“The music is really difficult,” they said. “It changes keys like every single measure. It changes time signatures every single measure, so it’s not like you can count regular 4/4 music. You really just have to be a really excellent musician.”

Ojeda spent a lot of time working with McClain-Freeney, the music director for “Sweeney Todd.”

McClain-Freeney is a pianist, composer, lyricist, choral and musical director, arranger, singer and teaching artist, whose credits include accompaniment in some of New York’s most beloved churches. She has appeared in the U.S., including “Joe’s Pub,” and off-Broadway musical direction.

Her award-winning compositions and arrangements have been performed by the New York Philharmonic, at the New York Musical Festival, as well as nominated for a GLAAD Media Award. Her credits include “The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel,” “Going Home: A Movement of Voices” and “The Movie Star and The Mammy.” She is also a composer in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop.

Ojeda is excited about how well the students are doing with the music in the production but said the play was written for professionals.

“These are college students who are just developing their voice and all of that,” they said.

The most fun Ojeda had was directing the students in a way that didn’t feel too strict or rigorous.

“I think making a show that is so dark, if the room feels dark, it’s just going to make people feel bad at the end of the day,” Ojeda said.

“It’s a musical and it’s a play, so it shouldn’t feel that way. This group of students have had an amazing time in just letting go of these ideas of these characters and really finding their own way to them.”

They also had a chance to work on choreography with a student.

I’m someone who has always been terrified with choreography, (but) this time I didn’t feel that way,” Ojeda said. “It was exciting to have really silly ideas work.”

The actorsThe role of Sweeney Todd is being played by Kobe McKelvey, a fourth-year student in the School of Drama.

McKelvey, who uses gender-neutral pronouns they and them, said the role of Sweeney Todd is often compared to Hamlet in William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” and that people call Sondheim the Shakespeare of musical theater.

“The fact that I even get to touch material that is this iconic, it’s a dream come true, especially having grown up in the musical theater world,” McKelvey said. “As a kid, I always fantasized what might be my first Sondheim show. It’s kind of like a rite of passage. For my first Sondheim show to be “Sweeney Todd,” playing Sweeney Todd is like unbelievable.”

McKelvey said they have seen performances by other actors in the role of Sweeney Todd but tried to stay away as much as possible from watching them.

“I really wanted to take this opportunity to just go from the text that Sondheim put on the page,” they said.

They said Sweeney Todd typically is played by white men.

“That’s not me,” said the 23-year-old McKelvey, who is black.

They added that black actors have played Sweeney Todd before, but said, “none of them are non-binary like I am.”

McKelvey said they are blessed to have the opportunity to play “Sweeney Todd.”

“My hard work the past four years has paid off,” they said. “It’s culminating into this moment.”

Other actors in the show are Caroline Farley as Mrs. Lovett; Jason Sanchez as Anthony; Anna Lei Negrin as Johanna; Jack Eld as Judge Turpin/Ensemble; Diego Vazquez Gomez Bertelli as Pirelli; Sam Lee Baladejo as Tobias; Alyssa James as Beggar Woman; Caleb McKnabb as Beadle; and Sebastian Kong as Jonah Fogg/Ensemble.

Ojeda advised people to come to the musical to have fun, let themselves be scared a bit and listen to some cool music.

“Whatever you are expecting ‘Sweeney Todd’ to be, it will be something else, hopefully,” they said.

Ojeda added, “It’s also really exciting with the diversity of the company in both gender, race, sexuality. Like a whole different kind of ‘Sweeney’ that we don’t see often, (but) we should see more of.”