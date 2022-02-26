UNCSA student to make tutu for principal dancer with The Royal Ballet in London

As a senior in costume technology in the School of Design and Production at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Jenna Anderson has always wanted to work for The Royal Ballet, a renowned ballet company in London.
Currently, it’s a bit difficult to get a UK work visa, she said, so she figured out another way to make her mark.
“I was like, ‘Why not just cold call it?’’’ Anderson said.
She sent an Instagram message to Yasmine Naghdi, a principal dancer of The Royal Ballet, and told her about her website and how she makes tutus. Then she asked if Naghdi would be interested in a custom tutu.
“I’m going to apply for the Semans (Art Fund) grant at my school, so it would virtually come at no cost to you,” Anderson told the ballerina. “And it would give me an educational experience to make this for you.”
Anderson never expected to get a response.
But two hours later, Naghdi messaged her back and agreed to work with her.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What?’” Anderson said. “I had the happiest anxiety attack I’ve ever had.”
In March, Anderson will go to London to make a custom ballet tutu and a tiara for Naghdi.
“This is going to be the tutu that she uses when she tours around the world,” Anderson said. “Whenever she has her own independent gig, she’s going to be wearing my design, which is pretty cool.”
She received the Semans Art Fund grant to help with the trip, which she has dubbed “Project Tutu.”
As far as she knows, this is the first collaborative project overseas of its kind.
“I think this is the first of its kind because I’m not doing it through the school,” she said. “I’m not doing it through the dance department. I’m not doing it through The Royal Ballet. It’s really an independent collaboration.”
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is her fiscal agent for the project, and she is accepting donations to support her trip.
Money raised will allow Anderson “to travel and work in London, England; gain professional development and further educational experience; and support the creation of an original costume for prima ballerina Yasmine Naghdi of The Royal Ballet in London,” states the arts council on its website.
Anderson said she is also trying to raise additional money so that her childhood friend, Brian Bassard, a photographer and videographer, can go with her to London to make a documentary about the process to enter in the RiverRun International Film Festival.
Anderson’s trip is scheduled for March 15-April 22.
“It’s a childhood dream come true and a one-of-kind experience,” she said.
Cold calls
At 29, Anderson lives by the motto, “Stay true to yourself and rise above.”
This is not the first time she has taken a chance and been successful in cold-calling.
It’s a pattern in her life.
She is originally from the San Francisco Bay area in northern California.
As a teenager, Anderson danced for a while in California.
“I went through a pretty bad mental health state when I was about 16, and then it really maximized when I was 18,” she said.
Ultimately, she decided to do what made her happy.
“I realized I wanted to be involved in dance still but not be a professional dancer,” Anderson said. “I wanted to do the background work.”
In 2012, she made her first tutu while she was in California at Claudia Folts’ tutu school in California. Folts is the founder and owner of Tutu.com, based in Charlotte.
“I was so happy,” Anderson said.
Her first cold call was to Grant Spencer of GTLS Designs in 2012, inquiring if she could be his intern.
“I just realized I needed to expand my horizons,” Anderson said.
She said she grew up in a conservative, very sheltered environment.
“I really had no experience in the real world,” she said.
She became Spencer’s intern, saying he gently pushed her to expand her horizons and challenged her to think bigger.
After attending Parsons The New School for Design’s sewing summer intensive in 2015, Anderson cold-called the late Travis Halsey, a ballet costume designer, about being his intern in Chicago, and he agreed.
She moved to Chicago in 2016 and was homeless for a bit.
“It was the first time I had encountered the real world,” she said.
Anderson also called the UNCSA Dance Costume Shop asking to be a volunteer to learn more about dance costuming.
In 2017, she became the first apprentice at the UNCSA Dance Costume Shop, she said.
She said she decided to give Winston-Salem a chance after talking to Marissa McCullough and Lisa Weller, then costume technicians for the UNCSA Dance Costume Shop, during a meeting at Local 27101 restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem.
She said Weller, now retired, housed and fed her.
“I’m truly indebted to the Dance Costume Shop,” Anderson said. “They are the reason I came to Winston, and they continue to support me in every way possible.
When she first moved from Chicago to Winston-Salem, she worked as a morning barista at the former Starbucks on Oakland Drive.
“That was one of the best work experiences of my life,” Anderson said. “Starbucks is where I learned to communicate with people.”
She found that her customers were intrigued by her because she was from California.
“Half of them didn’t know my name,” she said. “They just knew me as the girl with the red lipstick, because I always wore red lipstick.”
Many of her customers became her cheerleaders.
“I developed a lot of deep relationships with my Starbucks customers, and they really helped me to navigate — like how to network in Winston-Salem and who to talk to in Winston-Salem,” she said.
In 2018, she became a student at UNCSA after several people associated with the Dance Costume Shop encouraged her to apply for school.
When she told her Starbucks customers that she was applying to school at UNCSA, she said they would always ask her, “Did you hear back yet?”
Although she quit Starbucks when she was accepted at UNCSA, she still maintained a lot of those relationships.
The future
As her entrepreneurial spirit awakens, Anderson plans to remain in Winston-Salem after graduating from UNCSA and operate Jenna Sais Quoi Designs, a creative agency. Through JSQ, a branch of her umbrella business, Anderson makes button-down shirts.
“I really want to start several businesses here,” she said. “I think Winston is an incredible place for creativity.”
Anderson is scheduled to fly back from London on April 22, in time for graduation day on May 7.
Her senior project is a formal gown for Katie Hall, chief advancement officer for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
Hall will wear the four-piece design to Piedmont Opera’s Magnolia Ball on May 7.
“I love Jenna’s work,” Hall said. “She puts so much attention to detail into the work that I’ve seen that she has produced and is very conscious of making work available for creatives locally.”
Marissa McCullough, now director of Dance Costumes at UNCSA, said Anderson is a passionate and determined artist.