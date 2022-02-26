UNCSA student to make tutu for principal dancer with The Royal Ballet in London

She said Weller, now retired, housed and fed her.

“I’m truly indebted to the Dance Costume Shop,” Anderson said. “They are the reason I came to Winston, and they continue to support me in every way possible.

When she first moved from Chicago to Winston-Salem, she worked as a morning barista at the former Starbucks on Oakland Drive.

“That was one of the best work experiences of my life,” Anderson said. “Starbucks is where I learned to communicate with people.”

She found that her customers were intrigued by her because she was from California.

“Half of them didn’t know my name,” she said. “They just knew me as the girl with the red lipstick, because I always wore red lipstick.”

Many of her customers became her cheerleaders.

“I developed a lot of deep relationships with my Starbucks customers, and they really helped me to navigate — like how to network in Winston-Salem and who to talk to in Winston-Salem,” she said.

In 2018, she became a student at UNCSA after several people associated with the Dance Costume Shop encouraged her to apply for school.