UNCSA to livestream “A Love Concert” featuring three couples in Valentine’s event

In 1997, Saxton Rose and his wife, Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, met in their junior year of undergrad in the music library at the University of Colorado Boulder and have been together ever since.

“Our first kind of meeting was playing together,” said Rose, interim dean of the UNCSA School of Music and associate professor of bassoon at the university. “We had a concert that a friend of ours organized at his church. He was trying to get us together, I think, so he asked each of us to play on this concert. We played together in a little chamber ensemble, and that’s how we started dating.”

Pacheco Rose, visiting professor of voice at Wake Forest University, said they got married in 2000.

“There’s definitely a chemistry that we share on and off the stage,” she said. “It absolutely adds to our music making together. There are things we don’t have to say, that we feel between each other. It’s a beautiful experience for sure.”

At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Rose (bassoon) and Pacheco Rose (voice), along with two other married couples, will perform in “A Love Concert” that will be livestreamed from Watson Hall at UNCSA.