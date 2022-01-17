UPDATE: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church postpones open house for “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” exhibit

‘A springboard’

Deborah Daniels, who is Sadie R. Daniels’ daughter, said she didn’t know about the Green Book until the movie “Green Book” was released in 2018.

“When the movie came out, I was like, ‘Green Book?’ You’re still thinking it’s fiction,” said Deborah Daniels, who is also a member and exhibit volunteer at Mount Tabor.

She likes a comment from the 1948 Green Book in the exhibit that states: “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal opportunities and privileges in the United States ...”

Fran Bates Oates of Clemmons also volunteered to help with the exhibit. She was partly interested in the exhibit because she teaches a “Social Justice and Me” course, which she wrote, at Appalachian State University.

In the course, “We talk about the Green Book, and we talk about redlining,” Oates said.

She found out about the Green Book as a child.