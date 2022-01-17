UPDATE: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church postpones open house for “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” exhibit

UPDATE: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem has postponed its annual Community Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service at 4 p.m. today due to dangerous weather conditions.
The church said on its Facebook page that it is also canceling its open house of the “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” exhibit that was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the same day.
Other open dates to visit the Green Book exhibit are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan 22, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. The exhibit is free. For more information on the exhibit visit, mttaborumc.org/green-book.
Sadie R. Daniels of Winston-Salem had never heard of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” until a group from Mount Tabor United Methodist Church toured the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro last year.
The Green Book was a travel guide published between 1936 and 1966 during the segregation era in the United States that identified businesses that would accept African American customers.
“It was explosive for me,” Daniels, a 93-year-old African American said of visiting the Historic Magnolia House, one of just a few Green Book sites still in operation in North Carolina. “I just felt real good to know all these things happened at the Magnolia House and all the people that had been there to spend a night or to visit.”
The Historic Magnolia House states on its website that renown African Americans such as James Brown, Ray Charles, Ruth Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Joe Tex, Carter G. Woodson and Jackie Robinson stayed there, as well as families and college students who attended colleges such as Bennett College and N.C. A&T State University.
Daniels is a volunteer helping with “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” an exhibit about the Green Book that will be on display to the public Jan. 17, Jan. 22, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.
The church, where Daniels is a member, is hosting the exhibit in partnership with the Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
The exhibit is one of two identical traveling exhibits developed and produced by the N.C. African American Heritage Commission, a division of the N.C Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The exhibit
“Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” is an eight-paneled exhibit that takes viewers through the state of North Carolina and tells the stories of some of the more than 300 locations ranging in cities from Wilmington to Lenoir with photography and words.
Exhibit-goers have the chance to view several videos with narratives featuring Green Book locations throughout North Carolina and along Route 66, as well as browse through facsimile copies of Green Books.
The words of African American travelers and descendants of Green Book site owners are featured prominently in the exhibit. Their stories are from oral histories collected by the N.C. African American Heritage Commission in 2018 and 2019.
The exhibit is self-guided, but church volunteers will be available during public showings.
Cathy Hurd, the chairwoman of Church for All People ministry at Mount Tabor, said the exhibit is “designed to educate the community about what it meant for African Americans to travel the United States during segregation and experience the limited safe havens for lodging, food, gas and other services. The Green Book was a necessary guide for African Americans to feel safe when traveling.”
She added that Mount Tabor is hosting the exhibit “as an expression of our vision statement of sharing the love of Jesus with each other, our community, and our world, even when it’s hard. It is important to acknowledge and understand the horrific impact of prejudice and racism in order to become a beloved community where all people respect and care for each other.”
‘A springboard’
Deborah Daniels, who is Sadie R. Daniels’ daughter, said she didn’t know about the Green Book until the movie “Green Book” was released in 2018.
“When the movie came out, I was like, ‘Green Book?’ You’re still thinking it’s fiction,” said Deborah Daniels, who is also a member and exhibit volunteer at Mount Tabor.
She likes a comment from the 1948 Green Book in the exhibit that states: “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal opportunities and privileges in the United States ...”
Fran Bates Oates of Clemmons also volunteered to help with the exhibit. She was partly interested in the exhibit because she teaches a “Social Justice and Me” course, which she wrote, at Appalachian State University.
In the course, “We talk about the Green Book, and we talk about redlining,” Oates said.
She found out about the Green Book as a child.
“I didn’t know it was a book like I would go to the shelf and get a book to read” Oates said. “But we lived in Hampton, Va. My mother’s family lived in Raleigh, and my father’s family lived in Durham. And in order to come down those two-lane highways to get from Hampton, Va., to Durham, N.C., you had to find where you could have your children to go to the bathroom, where you could eat, and we knew exactly where to go.
“My father had that information. And he seemed to have papers all of the time, rather than a book. But we knew we could stop at a place in Murfreesboro, Va., and we knew that was a place where Negroes could go and use the bathroom and get something to eat.”
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church recently invited local social studies teachers to view the exhibit.
Conan Arthur, who teaches American history at Mount Tabor High School, said he appreciates the exhibit.
“It’s opened my eyes to a subject in history that I was really not very familiar with at all,” Arthur said, “and one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed about this exhibit is that it provides a lot of interesting information that actually serves more as a springboard to more questions that need to be asked.”
He hopes the exhibit will inspire people to do more research and investigate the topic of the Green Book.
Judge Hughes, who teaches N.C. history at Philo-Hill Middle School, said he had never heard of the Green Book before seeing the exhibit and now would like to visit the Historic Magnolia House.
As he read through a facsimile copy of a Green Book, he noticed a bit of humor in a book that he found to be serious in nature.
“My favorite is, ‘In sloppy weather, drive close to pedestrians. Drycleaners appreciate this,’” Hughes said.
Green Book Project
The two identical “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” exhibits have been traveling across North Carolina since February 2020.
“Those exhibits are an outgrowth of a larger project that was executed by the N.C. African American Heritage Commission from 2017 to 2020,” said Angela Thorpe, director of the N.C. African American Heritage Commission.
The project is commonly known as North Carolina Green Book Project, but its formal name is the Green Books’ “Oasis Spaces” Project.
“We really wanted to understand what the status of Green Book sites in the state of North Carolina were,” Thorpe said.
The N.C. African American Heritage Commission found that out of an original 327 sites in North Carolina that were listed in the Green Book during its 30 years of publication, 63 sites are still standing across the state. Six of those sites are still in operation.
Although there are other Green Book Projects in the United States, Thorpe said the Green Book Project in North Carolina is different.
“We really wanted to look at the people behind the buildings,” she said. “You see a lot of Green Book Projects. They’re documenting the spaces.”
She said the NCAAHC wanted to do “a deep dive to see who owned those spaces and who patronized those spaces.”
In addition to the traveling exhibits, information about the sites and some of the stories associated with them are available online through a web portal, and there is an online version of the exhibit.
Thorpe said that for some people, the exhibit reveals stories that are lesser known.
“I think for other people, this exhibit does a really beautiful job of underscoring, not just the power of the Black community but what coalition and community looks like in the Black community,” Thorpe said.
For example, Jacqueline DeShazor owned a beauty parlor that later turned into DeShazor Beauty College in Durham.
Thorpe said the exhibit also demonstrates the power of “place.”
“One of my favorite things about the Green Book is the sites,” she said. “In it are places that are familiar to so many of us. These spaces that served as oasis spaces for Black people were everything from restaurants to taverns to beauty parlors.”
