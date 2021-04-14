 Skip to main content
Vagabond Saints Society to perform April 16 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
Vagabond Saints Society to perform April 16 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

The Ramkat

The Ramkat music venue is opening for live shows again, starting with Vagabond Saints Society on April 16.

 WALT UNKS, Journal

GOING LIVE: Vagabond Saints Society presents Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' "Damn The Torpedoes" will be the featured music performance April 16 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. According to The Ramkat’s website, tickets are available for the 10 p.m. show, but the 7 p.m. show is sold out. For tickets to the late show, which are $18-$25, visit tinyurl.com/4wp27sf9. Other upcoming shows at The Ramkat include: April 17 — Sam Fribush Organ Trio featuring Charlie Hunter, April 22 — Sarah Sophia, April 23 — Silent Disco! April 24 — Winston Satan, April 24 — Spirit System, April 29 — The Pharoah Sisters, April 29 — Casey Noel and April 30 — Jon Stickley Trio. Guests are asked to follow the venue’s COVID-19 safety procedures and precautions. Go to theramkat.com.

Fran Daniel

ACOBE Fest goes virtual, expands this year
ACOBE Fest goes virtual, expands this year

A Celebration of Black Excellence, to be presented virtually from April 16 to 18, will feature the ACOBE community choir, other performing and visual arts, a Black-owned business expo, networking, educational sessions and panel discussions. 

