Vagabond Saints Society to perform April 16 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

GOING LIVE: Vagabond Saints Society presents Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' "Damn The Torpedoes" will be the featured music performance April 16 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. According to The Ramkat’s website, tickets are available for the 10 p.m. show, but the 7 p.m. show is sold out. For tickets to the late show, which are $18-$25, visit tinyurl.com/4wp27sf9. Other upcoming shows at The Ramkat include: April 17 — Sam Fribush Organ Trio featuring Charlie Hunter, April 22 — Sarah Sophia, April 23 — Silent Disco! April 24 — Winston Satan, April 24 — Spirit System, April 29 — The Pharoah Sisters, April 29 — Casey Noel and April 30 — Jon Stickley Trio. Guests are asked to follow the venue’s COVID-19 safety procedures and precautions. Go to theramkat.com.