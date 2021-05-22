Viral ballet? UNCSA's 'Swan Lake: Cancelled' racks up views online

Redick said he saw one of their films and thought it was funny, ingenious and joyful.

“I was like, ‘I want that for our students,” Redick said. “I want our community to have the same feeling as we’re rolling into the end of the year. They pitched me the script and we looked at it and did auditions with the students.”

For “Swan Lake: Cancelled,” Scribner wrote the script and came up with an idea and a structure. Then he and Rowe worked with the 15-member cast entirely over Zoom to help develop their characters.

Still, the script was tailored to the individual students, who were a mix of UNCSA high school and college, as well as ballet and contemporary dance students.

Cudjoe said the first rehearsal on Zoom was interesting.

“Usually, you do these things in person, but we were doing it through Zoom,” Cudjoe said. “It was surprisingly very interactive. I felt like they were there with me. They felt very present, and it helped me be very present in the process. I think it made it more comfortable in the end.”