Virtual story slam in May is themed “The Mamas and the Papas”

SHARING STORIES: The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem will host a virtual storytelling event from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 20. The theme for this month is “The Mamas and the Papas.” Guests are invited to tell their best stories about family joy, hilarity, love or loss. Donovan Livingston, an award-winning educator, hip-hop artist, spoken word poet and public speaker — as well as a new father — is the featured storyteller. Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, award-winning poet, host and author, will be the emcee. Local storytellers — novice or experienced — are welcome. Storytellers have five minutes, and stories must be true to the teller’s best recollection. Eight to 10 individuals will be chosen to share their true, relatable stories with the audience. Advance registration is required, and donations are welcome. For more details, visit tinyurl.com/z2e7xeyu.