Virtual storytelling event to present “Never Saw it Coming” theme

FREE STUFF: “Never Saw it Coming” will be The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem’s theme for its next virtual storytelling event at 7 p.m. March 18. Guests are invited to tell their best stories about the unexpected, surprise, anticipation, rethinking or their personal interpretation of the prompt. The featured storyteller this month is Katherine Perry, executive director of Leadership Winston-Salem. Larry Barron aka LB the Poet, an award-wining poet, host and author, will be the emcee. Advance registration is required for storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/czndefb4. The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem is a partnership between the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and MUSE Winston-Salem.