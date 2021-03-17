 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual storytelling event to present “Never Saw it Coming” theme
0 comments

Virtual storytelling event to present “Never Saw it Coming” theme

{{featured_button_text}}
Katherine Karsten Perry

Katherine Karsten Perry is the featured storyteller for Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem. 

 Tanya Odom

FREE STUFF: “Never Saw it Coming” will be The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem’s theme for its next virtual storytelling event at 7 p.m. March 18. Guests are invited to tell their best stories about the unexpected, surprise, anticipation, rethinking or their personal interpretation of the prompt. The featured storyteller this month is Katherine Perry, executive director of Leadership Winston-Salem. Larry Barron aka LB the Poet, an award-wining poet, host and author, will be the emcee. Advance registration is required for storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/czndefb4. The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem is a partnership between the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and MUSE Winston-Salem.

— Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Facts about Guinness

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News