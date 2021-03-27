Visual artist Leslie Smith keeps evolving and learning as she makes books, paper and prints

While working on a recent project, Leslie Smith apologized to her neighbors, telling them she was sorry but couldn’t stop in the middle of the process.
She cooked branches from a linden tree for eight hours on her stove.
“I literally stunk up the entire house,” said Smith, a book artist, printmaker and papermaker.
When asked what it smelled like, she said, “Kind of like damp socks. Not like the stinkiest socks, not the ones at the bottom of your hamper, but like medium dirty.”
Smith moved to Winston-Salem when she was 3.
She said Reynolda House Museum of American Art was like her second home because her mother, Judith Smith, ran the public relations department at the museum.
When she was 5, Leslie Smith loved being in the behind-the-scenes areas at the museum.
“When I was a kid, I would run through the warming kitchen and all the back hallways,” she said.
After moving away and going to college, Smith said she has had a long winding path to her current profession. She worked as a Spanish teacher and librarian before getting into art.
“Somehow it (art) got in the blood, but I didn’t realize it until later on,” Smith said.
She moved back to Winston-Salem in 2016 and is the director of graphics and textiles at Sawtooth School for Visual Art.
She does her own work out of Brookstown Studio in Winston-Salem, which is home to eight visual artists — three printmakers, one textile artist, two painters, a screen printer and a mixed-media artist.
She has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international relations from the University of Richmond, a master’s degree in Spanish and Latin American literature from UNC-Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in library science from UNC-Chapel Hill and a master of fine arts degree in book arts from the University of Iowa Center for the Book in Iowa City, Iowa.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I am trained as a book artist, meaning, I do everything related to handmade books — letterpress printing, papermaking, bookbinding. I use these skills to create art in book form. I still make books, but more recently I have been making prints and doing collaborative work with artists in other mediums, including weaving with paper thread and handmade paper sculpture.
No matter what I do, the book, text and image inform my work. The weaving I have done looks like typesetting. The prints I make are like a spread in a book and the sculpture work are images from books I have made. Everything is inter-related.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I am still evolving and learning a great deal. I feel like I am still discovering the ways that I work and which media I want to incorporate in my work. The more work I make, the more I can look back and see the evidence, see which directions things are headed in.
In the past, I made only books. Books are so small. Bookmaking is tight detailed work. They begin and they end. When I have finished all the printing and binding work, it is complete, finished, closed. I am working larger now, making prints and trying to work more loosely. I want each piece to be a bridge to the next. There may be a beginning but no clear end. We will see what happens.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I am influenced by those close to me, my studio mates and friends, and then from there, I am influenced by well-known artists I admire from afar. My friend and studio mate Nicole Asselin is a textile artist, and she has taught me to use natural dyes and has helped me dye the paper for my current project. Her work enriches mine greatly. In terms of well-known artists, right now I really admire the work of Louise Despont, Caroline Kent and Hilma af Klint.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: The biggest challenge is giving enough time to the work. The work needs as much time as you can give it. At times, I feel like I have two jobs, I work at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and I am an artist. It is a challenge to balance two jobs.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I can make the world the way I want it. Anything I can imagine can come into being in my sketchbook, in a book or in a print. Even when things seem ugly outside, inside the studio, you can always be making beautiful things.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: I really recommend having some system of accountability and not depend solely on willpower. I meet with a colleague I know from grad school once a week. We have been checking in and holding each other accountable for the last five years. It has been invaluable. It is not fair to expect that you will keep a consistent art practice without the proper supports. Find what you need to support you and put it in place. Stack the deck in your favor.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.