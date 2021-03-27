Visual artist Leslie Smith keeps evolving and learning as she makes books, paper and prints

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I am still evolving and learning a great deal. I feel like I am still discovering the ways that I work and which media I want to incorporate in my work. The more work I make, the more I can look back and see the evidence, see which directions things are headed in.

In the past, I made only books. Books are so small. Bookmaking is tight detailed work. They begin and they end. When I have finished all the printing and binding work, it is complete, finished, closed. I am working larger now, making prints and trying to work more loosely. I want each piece to be a bridge to the next. There may be a beginning but no clear end. We will see what happens.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: I am influenced by those close to me, my studio mates and friends, and then from there, I am influenced by well-known artists I admire from afar. My friend and studio mate Nicole Asselin is a textile artist, and she has taught me to use natural dyes and has helped me dye the paper for my current project. Her work enriches mine greatly. In terms of well-known artists, right now I really admire the work of Louise Despont, Caroline Kent and Hilma af Klint.