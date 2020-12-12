Visual artist’s art installation has evolved over 10 years at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church

One evening last week, Chase Key stopped by Konnoak Hills Moravian Church in Winston-Salem to inspect his “Anticipation” large-scale sculpture that’s installed on the church’s lawn and found a neighbor taking photographs.

“I introduced myself and she profusely thanked me and explained how much joy it brings the neighborhood,” Key said. “That is what I like to hear, and to know that this public sculpture enlivens the neighborhood and activates the space, is all the reward. That's really the point of all of this."

Key used mixed materials, LED lights and shrubbery to make the supersized representation of the traditional Moravian Advent Wreath. There are five beeswax candles atop evergreen foliage, which are lit in progression over the four weeks leading to Christmas.

The sculpture, which has been an annual seasonal installation at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church since 2010, will be on display at the church until Jan. 6. The sculpture changes and evolves in accordance with the four Sundays of Advent leading to Christmas. It is a functioning Advent wreath.