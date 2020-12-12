Visual artist’s art installation has evolved over 10 years at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church

One evening last week, Chase Key stopped by Konnoak Hills Moravian Church in Winston-Salem to inspect his “Anticipation” large-scale sculpture that’s installed on the church’s lawn and found a neighbor taking photographs.
“I introduced myself and she profusely thanked me and explained how much joy it brings the neighborhood,” Key said. “That is what I like to hear, and to know that this public sculpture enlivens the neighborhood and activates the space, is all the reward. That's really the point of all of this."
Key used mixed materials, LED lights and shrubbery to make the supersized representation of the traditional Moravian Advent Wreath. There are five beeswax candles atop evergreen foliage, which are lit in progression over the four weeks leading to Christmas.
The sculpture, which has been an annual seasonal installation at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church since 2010, will be on display at the church until Jan. 6. The sculpture changes and evolves in accordance with the four Sundays of Advent leading to Christmas. It is a functioning Advent wreath.
“We've enjoyed various versions of Chase's work over the past 10 years, but this year, our appreciation has certainly grown as our indoor worship is suspended,” said John D. Rights, pastor of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church. “His vision of bringing Advent out of the building and into the neighborhood is especially poignant this year. Once again, the wreath with its burning candles is touching our deepest hope — one that can't be defeated by either the pandemic or the darkness of these months.”
Ever-evolving
Key, 37 and a resident of Winston-Salem, is a visual artist who specializes in sculptures.
Back in 2010 when he first installed the sculpture, he had just graduated from East Carolina University with bachelor’s degrees in sculpture and art history.
“The point of the sculpture is for it to be for everyone in the neighborhood, regardless of your faith or background,” Key said. “I wanted to bring something significant of the Moravian culture out into the neighborhood to No. 1, bring joy to anybody that looks at it, wants to look at it and wants to experience the sculpture.”
From a design perspective, the triangular formation of the sculpture is meant to mimic and complement the A-frame sanctuary architecture at the church, which was built in the 1960s.
Key said there’s a soaring quality about the church’s massive sanctuary.
“If you stand back and look at the candles, you will notice that they fit well within the triangular formation of the church architecture,” he said.
Before moving to New York in 2012, Key set up the art installation each year on the first Sunday of Advent and took it down on Jan. 6. After he moved away, his father spear-headed the installation until Key returned to Winston-Salem in 2018.
Initially, the five candles — four surrounding a large, central one — were solar-powered. Key painted PVC pipes a pale yellow to resemble the beeswax candles used in traditional Moravian wreaths and curled red vinyl flashing to create the frills of ribbon that sit on the base of each candle. Each candle was equipped with a small solar panel and sensor that activated a light near dusk.
The candles remained solar-powered until 2018, when Key recreated the art installation from scratch.
“My world experience had expanded by that time and technology had expanded by that point, so I had more resources, both creative inventory as well as technological resources in terms of lighting,” he said.
Now, the sculpture has 15 major components and several components that make up the detail, such as electrical wiring.
The scale of the installation has not changed over the years. The center candle is still 15 feet tall, and the four candles surrounding it are 10 feet tall, but now they become shorter and shorter as they burn through the season. A candle is lit each Sunday of Advent. This year, the first one was lit on Nov. 29.
“Each individual candle changes over the season,” Key said.
For example, last week on the second Sunday of Advent, he replaced an “unlit candle” with a candle that was wired to mimic the look of a burning flame.
“They rotate,” Key said. “Pieces get removed. Pieces get added. When the candles get extinguished, I replace the ‘fire component’ with a component that looks like a burned wick.”
Key is always experimenting and looking at different materials.
"I'm still working on the flame in terms of finding materials to make them look more realistic and sophisticated," he said.
Expectations
Key said he is in discussions with different organizations around town about significant art installations. He also makes art objects.
He recently started a “Broken Star” drive to collect broken or unwanted Moravian stars and any and all components of all shapes, sizes and conditions.
“I am collecting them citywide to use as materials for a significant installation I’m planning out sometime for the next few years,” Key said.
For now, he said, collections will be on Sunday mornings at Konnaok Hills Moravian during its 11 a.m. food drive.
“But I’m hoping other communities and individuals will become involved,” Key said.
As far as his Advent wreath sculpture, Key wants to work with other communities of faith.
“I’d like to make a Menorah,” he said.
